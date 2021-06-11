Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its forecast that Brent crude will hit $80 per barrel this summer as demand quickly recovers.
"Rising vaccination rates are leading to higher mobility in the U.S. and Europe, with global demand estimated up 1.5 mb/d (million barrels per day) in the last month to 96.5 mb/d," the investment bank said in a note as quoted by Reuters.
Goldman first said it expected Brent to hit $80 this year in March, expecting this to happen by the third quarter of this year.
Then, in April, the bank reiterated its forecast, noting, "The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand -- a change which supply cannot match -- must not be understated."
A month later, Goldman analysts wrote that "The case for higher oil prices therefore remains intact given the large vaccine-driven increase in demand in the face of inelastic supply," referring to the possibility that the United States and Iran will reach an agreement on the latter's nuclear program that would lead to the lifting of U.S. sanctions.
The lifting of the U.S. sanctions on Iran is unanimously seen as bearish for oil prices, but observers differ in their opinion on exactly how bearish it would be. According to Goldman, the return of Iranian oil to global markets will not have a significant effect on demand dynamics and, therefore, prices.
Indeed, earlier this week, the U.S. lifted some sanctions against Tehran officials, and prices fell but not for long. At the time of writing, Brent was trading above $72 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at $70.72 per barrel.
Meanwhile, OPEC has said it expected oil demand to rise by 6 million bpd this year, and the International Energy Agency forecast it would add 5.4 million bpd this year and another 3.1 million bpd next year, returning to and exceeding pre-pandemic levels to reach 100.6 million bpd by the end of 2022.
Moreover, the fact that global oil demand is virtually back to pre-pandemic level of 101 million barrels a day (mbd) gives more credence to an $80 oil soon.
Lifting the US sanctions on Iran is neither bearish no bullish since it isn’t going to happen even in 2023 or ever. The reason is that the positions of the United States and Iran are irreconcilable.
The lifting of sanctions on three Iranian officials is of no significance whatsoever. For Iran, only a total lifting of sanctions could entice it to have direct negotiations with the United States over the nuclear deal.
Moreover, Iran’s position could only harden towards the United States because the supporters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are headed for a landslide victory in the presidential elections on the 18th of June. They will do their very utmost to derail negotiations with the United States unless they get a deal on their own terms.
