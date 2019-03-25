Alberta’s Price-Correcting Plan Backfires

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.31 +0.49 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.05 +0.24 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 2 hours 64.42 -0.12 -0.19%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 20 hours 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.33 -1.26 -1.86%
Murban 20 hours 67.68 -0.93 -1.36%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.19 +0.34 +0.58%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.10 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.58 +0.76 +1.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.01 +0.92 +1.37%
Girassol 20 hours 67.17 +0.61 +0.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 48.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.54 -0.69 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 55.79 -0.94 -1.66%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 59.69 -0.94 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 53.79 -0.94 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.04 -0.94 -1.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.54 -0.94 -1.61%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.34 -0.94 -1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 20 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 13 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 8 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 10 mins Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 22 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 10 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 1 day Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 1 day Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 10 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 19 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Oil Workers At Libya’s Largest Field Want Salary Hikes

Alt Text

Saudis Follow Up On Deeper Oil Output Cuts Promise

Saudi Arabia pumped significantly less…

Alt Text

Oilfield Services Might Not Fully Recover Till 2025

The global oilfield service sector’s…

Alt Text

Big Pivot In Energy Is Gaining Momentum

The shift towards renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Alberta’s Price-Correcting Plan Backfires

By Irina Slav - Mar 25, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Fracking Alberta

When Alberta’s government announced obligatory oil production cuts last December, it was a desperate attempt to arrest a price slide of the local crude benchmark that had led to discounts of over US$50 a barrel compared to WTI. Now, the discount is less than US$10, and not everybody is happy about it.

Albertan producers are already pressured by insufficient pipeline capacity as the Trans Mountain expansion projects gets bogged down in lawsuits and lack of investor interest, and as Line 3’s expansion was delayed for six months. Now, they are also feeling the pressure of costly oil-by-rail transport.

Oil-by-rail has emerged as the only viable alternative to pipelines for local oil producers. In fact, last November the government of Canada’s oil province announced it was buying more oil trains. These have a total capacity of 120,000 bpd and will cost Alberta US$264 million (C$330 million). The trains should reach their full capacity later this year and help to reduce the discount of Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate by about US$3 (C$4) per barrel. Right now, however, a smaller discount is the opposite of what the industry may need, according to some.

Bloomberg’s Robert Tuttle recently wrote how Canadian crude became from too cheap to too expensive in a matter of months after the production cuts were announced. Now, WCS needs to be US$15 cheaper than Mexico’s Maya heavy to be competitive for Houston refiners, according to IHS Markit director of crude oil markets in North America, who spoke to Tuttle.

“It now appears that the government may have overshot slightly,” Kevin Birn said. “The market is always going to be more complicated than people anticipate.” Related: What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

Indeed, the market is more complicated than that. In addition to pipeline capacity shortages and costly oil-by-rail, now traders are shunning long-term crude oil contracts for Canadian crude because of the uncertainty surrounding production in the short term.

“I won’t take any forward positions in Canada right now. Everyone is wondering what the government is going to do ... one announcement can ruin your year,” one trading source told Reuters earlier this month. This is a problem for the industry because the only way producers can lock in forward oil prices is through contracts for later delivery. With that option reduced, both producers and refiners in Canada and the United States have become more vulnerable to unfavorable price swings.

But the complication may eventually work in Albertan producers’ favor. The global supply of heavy crude is falling thanks to U.S. sanctions against Venezuela, which have reduced the flow of Venezuelan heavy to Gulf Coast refineries to zero. It is also falling thanks to the latest OPEC production cuts: the cartel’s biggest producers are cutting their heavy oil production and not their light crude output.

Demand for heavy crude, meanwhile, is steady. Some expect it to rise substantially in the coming months as refiners prepare for the new IMO sulfur emission rules due to come into effect next year. To produce low-sulfur bunkering fuel, they need heavy crude, and not just the light sweet oil from the shale patch.

So, it’s tough to be in Alberta oil right now, but if demand for heavy crude remains healthy, it will make the North American market a sellers’ market. In a sellers’ market, Canadian crude will be a lot more competitive with the Mexican grade. This should relieve some of the load, at least temporarily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Schlumberger Won’t Take New Full-Oilfield Management Projects
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats
Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

 One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com