WTI Crude 10 mins 58.87 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.68 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 -0.037 -1.34%
Mars US 2 days 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 3 days 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Marine 3 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 3 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 3 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 3 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Girassol 3 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

Oil Markets Ignore Warning Signs Of Looming Recession

By Martin Tillier - Mar 24, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
rig

When you write about financial markets as I do, being a profit of doom can be a good short-term strategy, and that short-term nature makes it an effective one in the modern ADHD world. A headline about an impending “collapse” or “crash” is, after all, much sexier than “We will probably go a bit higher over time because that is what has happened consistently over the last two hundred years or so…”, and a sexy headline draws clicks and eyeballs. Fear sells, but there are two reasons to avoid exploiting that.

First and foremost, it is irresponsible. The vast majority of investors are best served by riding out the market’s gyrations and, no matter how clear you might try to make it that your views are aimed at traders rather than long-term investors, some people will read a doom and gloom piece, sell everything and miss out on good gains. Second, if you do it all the time, it becomes counter-productive. You can only be wrong so many times before you become the boy crying wolf.

So, I hesitate before using the “R” word. “Recession” has a specific definition in economics, it means three months of negative GDP growth, but for most people it is just a term for really tough economic times. With the events of 2008/9 a decade away but still within memory, that is a scary thing. Still, the two markets that decades of dealing room experience taught me are the most reliable indicators of brewing trouble…

