Oil Markets Ignore Warning Signs Of Looming Recession

When you write about financial markets as I do, being a profit of doom can be a good short-term strategy, and that short-term nature makes it an effective one in the modern ADHD world. A headline about an impending “collapse” or “crash” is, after all, much sexier than “We will probably go a bit higher over time because that is what has happened consistently over the last two hundred years or so…”, and a sexy headline draws clicks and eyeballs. Fear sells, but there are two reasons to avoid exploiting that.

First and foremost, it is irresponsible. The vast majority of investors are best served by riding out the market’s gyrations and, no matter how clear you might try to make it that your views are aimed at traders rather than long-term investors, some people will read a doom and gloom piece, sell everything and miss out on good gains. Second, if you do it all the time, it becomes counter-productive. You can only be wrong so many times before you become the boy crying wolf.

So, I hesitate before using the “R” word. “Recession” has a specific definition in economics, it means three months of negative GDP growth, but for most people it is just a term for really tough economic times. With the events of 2008/9 a decade away but still within memory, that is a scary thing. Still, the two markets that decades of dealing room experience taught me are the most reliable indicators of brewing trouble…