Alberta Oil Inventories Rise Despite Production Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 62.58 +0.99 +1.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.37 +0.36 +0.52%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Mars US 25 mins 67.68 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
Urals 17 hours 66.74 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.50 +1.22 +1.99%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 2 days 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.85 +0.51 +0.99%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 53.39 +3.55 +7.12%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 58.34 +1.45 +2.55%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.24 +1.45 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 57.59 +2.55 +4.63%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 58.39 +3.25 +5.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 61.59 +2.85 +4.85%
Central Alberta 24 hours 55.09 +1.65 +3.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 17 hours 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.08 +0.99 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.99 +1.45 +2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 4 hours Undebatable '14 - '15 OPEC/SAUDI Tried Crush US shale. Woulda cost thousands jobs, $billion bank loses, investment loses, High Yield Mkt crash leed to Financial Crisis
  • 8 hours Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 3 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 hours Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 4 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day White People's Diet
  • 12 hours ARAMCO BOND: ARAMCO Needs cash . . Like Saudi Arabia Needs Sand
  • 31 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 1 day Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

The EIA has released new…

Alt Text

U.S. Didn’t Import Venezuelan Oil Last Week—For The First Time Ever

The United States didn’t import…

Alt Text

What Is Pushing China Back To Coal?

Despite its headway in its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Alberta Oil Inventories Rise Despite Production Cuts

By Irina Slav - Apr 02, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil barrels

Crude oil inventories in Canada’s oil province Alberta rose in February despite a government-imposed production cut aimed at propping up the price of Canadian crude and reducing excess supply in storage.

Reuters quoted data from the Alberta Energy Regulator that revealed the province exported less crude by rail during that month, which caused the buildup in inventories. At the end of February, there were 72 million barrels of crude in storage, up by 3.9 million barrels a month earlier. For the first two months of the year, total stockpiles of oil fell by 2.3 million barrels.

Alberta’s government instituted an obligatory production cut of 325,000 bpd amid a pipeline shortage that pushed Canadian crude prices to historic lows against West Texas Intermediate. Prices reacted immediately, before the cuts even went into effect, with some observers even cautioning that this could reduce refiners’ appetite for Alberta’s oil.

Since January, when the cuts entered into effect, Alberta’s government has revised down the cuts twice as prices trend higher than the optimum level to keep refiners buying Canadian crude.

The first revision came at the end of January, when Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said that producers could reverse the cuts, boosting their production by a combined 75,000 bpd in February and March.

At the start of March, Notley announced another revision of the cuts, by 25,000 bpd, beginning this month. This brought the total revision to 100,000 bpd for the first four months of the year. This means an average of 3.66 million bpd for April.

“A short-term production limit is not ideal or sustainable, which is exactly why we have a plan to move more oil by rail in the coming months while we fight for the long-term solution of building pipelines to new markets,” Notley said at the time.

“The balancing act for the government is a very steep task because they have to manage all these variables,” a Genscape oil analyst told Reuters this month. “The government did not expect rail would drop off as steeply as it did and that’s had a dampening effect (on inventory draws).”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Next Post

China Can’t Get Enough Of Brazilian Crude
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com