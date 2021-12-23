Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 73.79 +1.03 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 76.85 +1.56 +2.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 3.731 -0.245 -6.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 2.331 +0.024 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 73.55 +0.98 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 75.18 +1.10 +1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 71.71 +1.59 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 24 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.55 +1.84 +2.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 75.85 +1.51 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 76.73 +1.63 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 56.76 +1.64 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 71.76 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.16 +1.64 +2.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 68.16 +1.64 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.96 +1.64 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 68.61 +1.64 +2.45%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 63.26 +1.64 +2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 14 mins Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 20 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 3 days Following the Big Money
  • 15 mins Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Fire Injures Four At Exxon Refinery

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project

Most people think of Hinkley…

Wave to the Energy Future

Wave to the Energy Future

in January the FERC decided…

UK Renewables May Be Turning The Tide

UK Renewables May Be Turning The Tide

UK renewable energy sector looks…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Tidal Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 23, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
  • The UK plans to invest $26 million per year into funding for tidal power.
  • Canada is also betting big on tidal power, hoping to harness some of the world’s highest tides in Nova Scotia.
  • While Scotland and Canada become pioneers in tidal energy technology, the rest of the world is sitting and waiting to see if these investments pay off.
Join Our Community

Tidal power is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade as several countries boost investments in the renewable energy source. As Scotland secures funding for a huge new project, Canada expects to start operations in 2022. While financing is an issue, due to high set-up and operational costs, other countries could also start to establish tidal projects if early developments are seen to be a success.  Scottish firm Nova Innovation has secured a $2.83 million investment from the European Innovation Council Accelerator Fund for its planned Upscaling Tidal Energy Manufacturing and Production Output project. Nova aims to construct a 200-kilowatt tidal turbine that is more compact, reducing both the weight and cost of the machinery. 

The company was also granted planning permission for a 30-megawatt tidal development in the U.K.’s Isle of White this month. Work on the Perpetuus Tidal Energy Centre (PTEC) will commence in 2023 to be completed by 2025. It is expected to be “England’s first multi-megawatt tidal stream power generation project.” 

Nova hopes to carry out a third project in Wales - the Morlais tidal demonstration project. Natural Resources Wales stated, “The project is for the installation and commercial demonstration of multiple tidal energy devices and will provide an area for the offshore development of renewable energy sources across 35km2  to the west of Anglesey [in Wales].”

As part of the U.K. government’s renewable energy strategy, it has earmarked almost $26.7 million a year in funding for tidal power. This brings the total annual national investment via its renewable energy auction scheme to $380 million. This funding will contribute towards Britain’s goal of cutting carbon emissions by 78 percent by 2035 and eventually achieving net-zero by 2050. The government hopes this will help develop the tidal industry as well as create new jobs across the country. 

In Canada, Sustainable Marine hopes to have its new tidal project up and running by 2022. Having constructed an onshore electrical substation in Nova Scotia, it plans to use the PLAT-I tidal energy platform to harness the power of some of the world’s highest tides to provide energy to the grid next year. It will be the first floating tidal platform to connect directly into the power grid.

The company also made a multi-million-dollar investment in the Tidal Pioneer in the region, marine operations support vessel. Sustainable Marine plans to carry out an extensive monitoring and evaluation program to see what impact the new project has on marine life in the region. It hopes to use Nova Scotia’s natural resources to develop the province’s renewable energy sector. 

Other countries have also shown interest in future tidal energy developments but are put off by the high setup and operational costs involved. India has the opportunity to become a major tidal energy generator, with an estimated 54 gigawatts (GW) of potential ocean energy, but has not yet carried out tests to explore the practically exploitable potential.

Related: Europe’s Gas Prices Plunge As Russia Signals More Supply Is Coming

India has long considered the potential of its tidal power. However, after starting two projects - a 3.75-megawatt project in West Bengal in 2007 and a 50-megawatt development in Gujarat in 2011 – it decided costs were simply too high to continue. But now the government is suggesting that these costs need to be reevaluated due to innovations in technology and machinery, to be compared effectively to other renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power production.

So, is now the time to invest? Those working in the sector point out that tidal energy seems to have been generally overlooked when thinking about how to develop the renewable energy sector. At present, there are around 60 megawatts of wave and tidal energy installations worldwide, largely due to high prices and competitive alternatives. A scientific analysis of the current cost of tidal power operations suggests that costs need to be reduced from $320 per MWh to below $200 per MWh to make this a viable energy option. 

Another U.K. company, Orbital Marine, hopes its 72-meter submarine-esque O2 tidal turbine will provide the learning stage needed to attract greater interest in the sector. The company hopes the use of innovative technology will help to reduce project costs, aiming to attract greater funding for future projects.

With the potential for tidal power to provide a tenth of the U.K.’s energy, is it money worth spending? Dan McGrail, CEO of Renewable UK explains, “we need a range of renewable technologies to get us to net zero as fast as possible.” Further, “as an island nation with superb tidal energy resources to harness, it is clear that tidal stream should have a key role to play in our shift to clean energy.”

 While Scotland and Canada become pioneers in tidal energy technology, the rest of the world is sitting and waiting to see if these investments pay off. Harnessing the power of a greater range of natural resources, without contributing to environmental degradation, will help countries achieve carbon reduction targets. But the high cost involved in something largely unknown has, so far, put many governments off. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Most Expensive Power Project
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
UK Gas Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens

UK Gas Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com