33% Of North Sea Oil Is Now Too Expensive To Extract

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.62 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 35.75 +1.10 +3.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 26.55 -0.18 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 33.39 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.32 -0.33 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.68 +6.38 +27.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.34 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 32.97 -1.14 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.69 -1.00 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 22.84 +0.20 +0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 28.46 +0.31 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 30.96 +0.31 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 32.36 +0.31 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 27.46 +0.31 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 32.34 +2.57 +8.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 22.75 +0.75 +3.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 36.08 +0.68 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 19 mins So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 2 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 11 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 5 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 13 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 3 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

National Oil Companies Slash Exploration Budgets As Low Price Bites

Iran Unlocks New Funding Stream For Oil & Gas

Iran Unlocks New Funding Stream For Oil & Gas

The Iranian government has taken…

Was This The Best Energy Trade Of The Decade?

Was This The Best Energy Trade Of The Decade?

When oil plunged to negative…

Could This Become The World’s Newest Oil Exporter?

Could This Become The World’s Newest Oil Exporter?

Liberia has missed out on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

33% Of North Sea Oil Is Now Too Expensive To Extract

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil price collapse will result in one-third of the North Sea oil left untouched because it will be uneconomical to produce, a new study from the University of Aberdeen showed on Wednesday.

According to the study led by Economist Professor Alex Kemp and Linda Stephen from the University of Aberdeen, even if Brent Crude prices were to trade at $45 a barrel, as much as 28 percent of the oil left in the North Sea would not be economical to extract. At $25 a barrel oil, a total of 35 percent of available oil in the North Sea may not make it out of the ground.  

“The future of the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) at the oil and gas prices employed in this study depends critically on technological innovations which can significantly enhance productivity,” the oil economists said in the study as carried by the BBC.

“At low prices, fields are quicker to reach the end of their economical lives,” Professor Kemp told Evening Express.

“Although that means decommissioning costs may be lower, we are still facing an extremely difficult period for the industry,” the economist noted.

Commenting on the study, the leading industry association of the UK offshore industry, OGUK, said via market intelligence manager Ross Dornan:

“We know that low oil and gas prices, along with the impact of Covid-19 on operations, have created a very uncertain outlook as this report points out.”

“Remaining as competitive as possible to attract investment, alongside innovative and flexible approaches and business models, will be required to ensure we can not only continue to meet as much of the UK’s energy needs from domestic oil and gas, but also prepare the UK to fully capitalise on net zero opportunities of the future,” Dornan added.

Last month, OGUK warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the UK North Sea oil and gas sector.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Soars On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Next Post

OPEC+ Deal Could Collapse As Oil Prices Shoot Up
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China

A Huge Fleet Of 117 Tankers Is Bringing Super Cheap Crude To China
U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery
Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude

Fragile Oil Markets Under Threat From 50 Million Barrels Of Saudi Crude
The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes

The Oil Rally Is Running On Fumes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com