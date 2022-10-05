3 Oil Stocks To Watch As OPEC+ Presents Largest Production Cut Since 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.11 +0.35 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 93.37 +1.57 +1.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.01 +1.56 +1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.955 +0.025 +0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.664 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.664 -0.005 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.99 +0.46 +0.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.17 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.23 +3.13 +3.68%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 +3.42 +3.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.23 +3.70 +4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 65.27 +2.89 +4.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 88.67 +2.89 +3.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.92 +2.89 +3.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 84.07 +2.89 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 82.07 +2.89 +3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 91.02 +2.89 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 80.37 +2.89 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +7.00 +10.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 +5.43 +7.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 12 hours Wind droughts
  • 2 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 13 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Colombia May Shoot Itself In The Foot With Ban On Fracking

Colombia May Shoot Itself In The Foot With Ban On Fracking

Newly appointed leftwing President Gustavo…

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP has restarted production at…

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court decision…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Oil Stocks To Watch As OPEC+ Presents Largest Production Cut Since 2020

By Alex Kimani - Oct 05, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • OPEC+ sets the stage for a tighter oil market this autumn. 
  • Goldman Sachs: OPEC+ cut could push crude prices back into triple-digit territory this Fall.
  • Certain U.S. oil stocks are poised for gains as oil markets grow tighter.
Join Our Community

Oil stocks rose on Wednesday morning after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production by 2 million bpd, which is effectively the biggest cut since the pandemic hit in late 2019. OPEC+ started increasing production quotas in June 2021, gradually increasing supply by an extra 400,000 b/d onto world markets every month with demand for crude beginning to recover. OPEC+ reduced its output by 100,000 barrels per day in September; however, it has never implemented an output cut that big in such a tight market, with demand remaining resilient and inventories at historically low levels. Indeed, Goldman Sachs says such a dramatic cut is likely to push oil prices back to triple-digits over the next three months.

Here are three energy stocks to keep on your radar.

     1. Devon Energy Corp

              Market Cap: $39.4B

              YTD Returns: 48.3%

Early in the year, BofA Analyst Doug Leggate advised investors to focus on oil companies with potential to grow their free cash flows through consolidations or other cost reduction measures, naming Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG). 

Devon fits that playbook to a tee.

DVN stock has been one of the best-performing energy stocks thanks to strong earnings and continuing cost discipline including a variable dividend structure.

Following the merger with WPX Energy last year, the company announced fixed-plus-variable dividends, something that has gone down well with Wall Street. In the second quarter, Devon paid out up to 50% of free cash as a variable dividend, bringing the total dividend to $1.55 per share. The stable portion has been indifferent, currently yielding slightly more than 1%. But if the latest convertible payout is a sign of the future, shareholders could receive closer to 10% overall.

Some Wall Street analysts had earlier pointed to the potential for DVN to sport a dividend yield of as high as 8% by year-end. Devon has already exceeded that, and now sports a juicy 9.7% estimated forward dividend yield.

  1. Occidental Petroleum

     Market Cap: $64.1B

     YTD Returns: 106.3%

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company also owns a solid petrochemical segment.

Back in May, Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) announced an agreement to develop four deepwater blocks off the coast of Colombia with Occidental Petroleum. Ecopetrol revealed that it will take a 40% stake in the blocks while Occidental subsidiary Anadarko Colombia will have a 60% stake and will serve as operator. Related: EU Ambassadors Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap

But what has investors most excited about this is Warren Buffet’s big bet on it. Earlier this month, Buffett added another 5.99 million shares of OXY to his portfolio, and there seems to be no halting his buying spree. Since July alone, Buffet has added more than 20 million new shares to its portfolio. 

Should you buy just because Buffet is all over this one? Well, perhaps. OXY ‘s Q2 earnings beat estimates with record profits, earning $3.16 per share–which represents an astounding 888% YoY increase. The company also reported an over 80% increase in revenue, with sales jumping 56% in Q1. 

When OXY reports its Q3 earnings in November, anyone deep into the oil patch will be watching closely. Of course, much of Q2’s gains were thanks to high oil prices, but Wall Street is already targeting estimates of another $2.68 earnings per share, adding an over 200% gain to Q2’s 888% gain. 

  1. Marathon Oil Corp.

    Market Cap: $15.3B

    YTD Returns: 48.0%

Giant oil refiner Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil posted Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32, beating the Wall Street consensus by $0.04 while revenue of $2.3B (+101.8% Y/Y) beat by $190M. For the full year 2022, the company raised equity income guidance to a new range of $520M to $560M.

What you need to understand about Marathon is that it only operates upstream, so betting on Marathon is much more of a bet on oil prices. The doubling of its revenue in YoY in Q2 was pretty much the direct result of soaring oil prices. So, adding Marathon to your portfolio means a bet on crude oil prices in an incredibly volatile market. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Ecuador’s Oil Industry Ever Bounce Back?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com