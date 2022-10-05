EU Ambassadors Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.62 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.92 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.98 -0.47 -0.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.685 -0.152 -2.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 -0.039 -1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.50 +4.34 +5.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.50 +4.34 +5.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.68 -1.66 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 85.22 +3.19 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 -0.039 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.99 +0.46 +0.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.17 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 88.23 +3.13 +3.68%
Graph down Basra Light 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.95 +3.42 +3.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.23 +3.70 +4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.68 -1.66 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.27 +2.89 +4.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 88.67 +2.89 +3.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 86.92 +2.89 +3.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.07 +2.89 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.07 +2.89 +3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 91.02 +2.89 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 80.37 +2.89 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.50 +4.34 +5.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.75 +7.00 +10.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.55 +5.43 +7.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 2 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

IEA: Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage Could Be Even Worse Next Winter

Nigeria Has Failed To Capitalize On High Oil Prices

Nigeria Has Failed To Capitalize On High Oil Prices

Despite oil prices sitting well…

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

With around 14 category-four hurricanes…

Scientists Aim To Unlock The Secrets Of Semiconductors

Scientists Aim To Unlock The Secrets Of Semiconductors

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory scientists…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Ambassadors Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 05, 2022, 6:37 AM CDT
  • European Union ambassadors have reached an agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia, including a price cap.
  • The political agreement on the price cap contains measures to soften the impact of the sanctions on EU member states with large shipping industries.
  • The sanctions also extend import bans on goods such as steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic, and cigarettes.
Join Our Community

European Union ambassadors reached an agreement on Wednesday to impose a new package of sanctions on Russia, including banning maritime transportation for Russian oil to third-party countries unless the oil is sold below or at a certain price cap.

“Ambassadors reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia - a strong EU response to Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories,” the Czech rotating presidency of the EU said in a tweet today.

A written procedure now follows, and sanctions enter into force upon publication in the Official Journal, the Czech Presidency said.

The eighth package of sanctions includes “Prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap and a ban on related services.” The additional sanctions also extend import bans on goods such as steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic, and cigarettes. The EU is also banning the provision of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russian entities and is expanding the tech-export ban.  

The political agreement on the price cap contains measures to soften the impact of the sanctions on EU member states with large shipping industries and fleets, such as Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

A sanctions package would need unanimous approval by all 27 EU member states, but Hungary has said it would block new energy sanctions against Russia.

EU leaders are set to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy, and the economic situation at a meeting in Prague on October 7.

Earlier this week, Ben Harris, Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, said that the Treasury is looking to structure a three-phased approach to the G7 sanctions and price caps on Russian oil to keep Russian crude and products flowing, but at lower prices. The G7 group of the most industrialized nations will first target Russia’s crude oil, then move on to include diesel at a second stage. Finally, the lower-value products such as naphtha will be part of a third phase, Harris said at the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com