Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.62 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.47 -0.53 -0.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.28 -1.23 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.377 +0.128 +1.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.047 +1.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.047 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build

U.S. Solar Bottlenecks Are Causing A Resurgence In Coal

U.S. Solar Bottlenecks Are Causing A Resurgence In Coal

Solar bottlenecks in the United…

Anatomy Of A Trade: Knowing When You Are Wrong

Anatomy Of A Trade: Knowing When You Are Wrong

Admitting one is wrong on…

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

By Cyril Widdershoven - Sep 13, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT
  • CEA: India’s energy sector will be needing an additional 28GW coal-fired power generation capacity by 2032.
  • These additions will be needed on top of the 25GW in thermal coal projects currently under construction.
  • Until now, the Indian Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 43 coal mines with a peak rate capacity of 85.54 mtpa.
Join Our Community

India’s energy sector will be needing an additional 28GW coal-fired power generation capacity by 2032, advisory body Central Electricity Authority (CEA) stated.

These additions will be needed on top of the 25GW in thermal coal projects currently under construction. In its ‘Draft National Electricity Plan (Vol-1 Generation) CEA gives these recommendations for ‘feedback’ to stakeholders. CEA is publishing a National Electricity Plan every five years, putting it in front of licensees, generation companies, and the general public. The institution also stated that the BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) requirement in 2031-32 is varying from 51GW to 84GW. In a warning to the industry, the CEA indicated that in case of a delay in the construction of hydro-plants, there will be another 4GW of coal-fired power generation needed in 2026-2027. India’s energy industry is also looking at base load nuclear capacity, but in the meantime, cheap coal serves as an alternative. The CEA report further indicated that India’s peak electricity demand is set to be hitting 272GW, while electrical energy requirements are set at 1,874BU in 2026-2027, while for 2031-32 363GW and 2,538BU is needed.  

To increase local coal production, the Indian Ministry of Coal is holding an e-auction for 10 commercial mines, as the technical evaluation of bids is completed. The peak rate capacity of these mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 mtpa. An e-auction for 8 coal mines is done on September 13, while the remaining 2 are being held on September 14. Until now, the Indian Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 43 coal mines with a peak rate capacity of 85.54 mtpa. In statements last month, Indian coal minister Pralhad Joshi stated that around 107 coal blocks will be put up for auction in the future. India’s overall coal production increased by 8.27% (Y-o-Y) to 58.33 million tons in August 2022 compared to 53.88 mt in August 2021. By 2030, India’s coal demand is set to hit 1.5 billion tons.

Related: Top U.S. LNG Exporter Boosts Dividend By 20%

India, and other Asian countries, have taken advantage of the Russian coal push into Asia. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been eager to replace the loss of European share by increasing sales to Asian countries, mainly India and China. Still, the heydays seem to be over, as Russian seaborne exports of coal to Asia are in decline, dropping in August to 10.15 million tons, in comparison to 12.16 million tons in July or 12.42 million tons in June. Chinese imports of Russian coal are down, but India still imports more (1.8 million tons August vs 1.51 million tons in July). As is the case with Russian oil and gas exports, India has been Moscow’s main success story. Before the Ukraine war, India imported only between 300,000 – 700,000 tons of Russian coal. Russia’s coal exports are also no longer benefitting from steep discounts it offered in the early days of the war.

At present, the picture for global coal is still positive. Coal prices are trading near record levels, as the  EU and others are scrambling for reliable sources of energy. In a recent report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that it expects 2022 global coal consumption to reach levels last seen a decade ago. The effects of global warming or intense and long droughts in China, Europe and other places also have pushed up demand for coal. Especially China could be looking to increase coal consumption this winter to compensate for lower hydropower output. It is expected that in addition to India, China also will increase its coal mining activities substantially this decade. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hydropower Shortage In China Sends Coal Prices Higher
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com