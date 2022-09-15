Could Nuclear Power Help Poland Kick Coal?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.11 -3.37 -3.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.88 -3.22 -3.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.17 -3.34 -3.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.302 -0.812 -8.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.423 -0.102 -4.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 90.14 +0.52 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.14 +0.52 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.86 +1.73 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.13 -13.37 -13.71%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 86.31 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.423 -0.102 -4.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.87 -1.84 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.95 -1.94 -2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.71 +1.83 +1.99%
Graph down Basra Light 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.09 +1.52 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.86 +1.73 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.86 +1.73 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.38 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.13 -13.37 -13.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.92 +1.23 +1.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 67.23 +1.17 +1.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.63 +1.17 +1.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 88.88 +1.17 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.03 +1.17 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 82.73 +1.17 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 82.73 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.03 +1.17 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.98 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 82.33 +1.17 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 90.14 +0.52 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.11 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.96 +0.70 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.96 +0.70 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 96.02 +5.37 +5.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Energy Armageddon
  • 7 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 7 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

India’s energy sector will be…

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

Hydropower Shortage In China Sends Coal Prices Higher

Hydropower Shortage In China Sends Coal Prices Higher

The heat-wave induced hydropower shortage…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Nuclear Power Help Poland Kick Coal?

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 15, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Poland is a heavily-coal dependent country and it is being hit hard by sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.
  • Poland is scrambling for new energy supplies, and the nation’s leaders have set their sights on nuclear power.
  • Nuclear giant Westinghouse is offering to help Poland develop its nuclear power industry.
Join Our Community

3.8 million people in Poland depend on coal to keep their homes heated through harsh northern winters. Last month when the European Union slapped sanctions on Russian coal, Poles flocked to local coal mines, queueing for days in the late August heat and sleeping in their cars in hopes of securing enough coal to make it through the winter. While Poland is the third biggest coal producing nation in Europe (after Germany and Russia), the nation has grown increasingly reliant on cheap Russian coal imports in recent years, rendering them vulnerable to coal price shocks in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing economic sanctions and supply chain volatility.  "This is beyond imagination, people are sleeping in their cars. I remember the communist times but it didn't cross my mind that we could return to something even worse,” a man in the coal lines told Reuters. Poland is one of many nations that have recently been reminded in recent months of the dangers of relying too much on any one nation or form of energy production. Much of the EU is reeling from the loss of Russian natural gas after the Russian state-owned and -run gas company Gazprom cut off supply to the bloc indefinitely, blaming infrastructural issues that conveniently took place just as the EU decided to impose a price cap on Russian oil. France and China are also suffering from their own over-reliance on certain energy sectors: in France, nuclear production has plummeted at the worst possible moment thanks to a myriad of issues, and in China prolonged drought has slowed hydropower production to a trickle. Both of these squeezes have forced an increase in coal consumption, causing global coal prices to rise and compounding Poland’s energy woes. 

Now, Poland is scrambling for new energy supplies, and the nation’s leaders have set their sights on nuclear power. Late last month, as Poles slept in their cars in coal queues, Poland's Council of Ministers amended national law in order to ease nuclear energy investment. The country had already planned, beginning last year, to start building six nuclear reactors to help wean Poland off of its long-standing reliance on coal under increasing pressure to lower carbon emissions and phase out the dirtiest fossil fuel. But the first nuclear power plant wasn’t slated to begin construction until 2026, and the first Polish nuclear reactor would not be commissioned until 2033. Subsequent units would be built every 2-3 years, bringing the budget for the whole project to a whopping PLN150 billion (USD32 billion) – at least. That plan, however, no longer seems feasible. 

Related: Zelensky Calls For More Weapons To Help Ukraine's Counteroffensive

As Poland frets over how to keep homes heated through the winter, the government is in a huge hurry to speed up the nuclear power investment process. Warsaw is seeking a partner to help them start and scale up their nuclear energy sector as quickly as possible, and the United States has thrown its hat into the ring. The partnership, as Poland proposes it, would involve helping to install 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity, and the partner would have to provide 49% equity financing for the project. "It's more than a commercial offer, it reflects 18 months of work and millions of dollars spent on analysis and evaluations,” says the Polish climate ministry. 

Just this week Poland received an offer from Westinghouse, a Pennsylvania-based nuclear power company, to cooperate on the project. Westinghouse is competing with other entities from South Korea and France to win the nuclear project. South Korea's state-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power has submitted an offer to build the first nuclear plant in Polish history as soon as April. Several different French-based companies are also in talks with Poland, and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been cozying up to French nuclear industry leaders, although France’s own domestic nuclear industry is currently in crisis.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets
Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount
Record U.S. LNG Exports To Europe May Not Last

Record U.S. LNG Exports To Europe May Not Last



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com