Will China Ever Be Able To Kick Coal?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.00 -0.63 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.13 -0.51 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.78 -1.27 -1.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 -0.072 -2.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.907 +0.054 +1.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.48 +0.89 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.907 +0.054 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.36 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.67 +2.39 +2.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.82 +0.47 +0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 604 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.02 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.19 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.04 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 57 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.38 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.78 +0.89 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.03 +0.89 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.18 +0.89 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.18 +0.89 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.13 +0.89 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.48 +0.89 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.20 +1.65 +1.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +1.00 +1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.00 +1.75 +2.60%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Big Oil Profits To Take a Hit Amid Lower Oil And Gas Prices Big Oil companies

Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

The decline of coal plants…

Coal-Addicted South Africa Unlikely To Hit Renewables Targets

Coal-Addicted South Africa Unlikely To Hit Renewables Targets

South Africa’s power demand is…

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China is increasingly reliant on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will China Ever Be Able To Kick Coal?

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 26, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • China accounted for nearly half of the world's renewable energy investment in 2022, far exceeding the US and EU, but also greenlit most of the world's new coal plants.
  • China's pursuit of renewable energy appears to be driven more by securing its energy supply and achieving geopolitical influence than by goals of decarbonization.
  • Despite its heavy investment in renewables, China's reliance on coal remains high due to its perceived reliability and concerns over the potential economic and political instability that could arise from phasing out coal.
Join Our Community
Coal

While China crushes the competition in terms of clean energy spending, the country is also almost single-handedly keeping the global coal industry alive and well. The story of China’s renewable revolution has always taken place against the backdrop of a severe and persevering reliance on coal. This is by design. China’s place at the helm of global renewable energy expansion has never been about decarbonization – it’s about energy security. Renewable energy in China is not poised to displace coal, but is being developed in tandem as another source of energy production to add to the energy mix to try to produce sufficient supply in a country where energy demand is virtually insatiable.

Last year, China alone was responsible for nearly half of global spending in the renewable energy sector in 2022, at a whopping $546 billion. That’s nearly four times the $141 billion that the U.S. spent. The European Union came in second place, at $180 billion, according to figures from a recent BloombergNEF analysis. The International Energy Agency projects that China’s spending on renewable energy will average nearly $250 billion a year between 2021 and the end of 2023, which is approximately as much as every rich nation combined. And China shows no sign of slowing down. China is expected to install 154 gigawatts of solar panels in 2023, accounting for nearly half the global total (344GW), as well as to produce more than half of the global share of wind power brought online between now and 2030. 

Beijing is also reaping major benefits from its dominant positioning in global renewable supply chains. China’s solar panel supply chain is so enormous that it’s already approaching the scale needed for the world to hit net zero, but, again, these gains seem to be more motivated by political influence and energy security than any lofty decarbonization goals. China has made itself indispensable in global clean energy markets, and with that comes a lot of leverage. Being the King of Green will give increasing returns as more of the world tries to decarbonize in coming years.

But China isn’t just the King of Green, it’s also the planet’s biggest champion of coal – the dirtiest fossil fuel. lmost all of the coal plants greenlit last year were in China, and Beijing’s current pace of new coal-fired power plant approval is currently trending upward, and is now at its highest level since 2016. “The world’s coal consumption would have peaked in 2018 were it not for the additional 862 million tons of annual production China has added since — a pile of solid fuel equivalent to every ton burned in the US and European Union, put together,” Bloomberg reported earlier this month. 

Indeed, China has the ability to make or break the world’s ability to meet global climate goals and emissions targets. China has the second biggest economy in the world (second only to the United States), but it is the world’s single largest greenhouse gas emitter. In order for the world to reach global decarbonization pledges, China will not only have to continue its green energy spending spree, it will also have to phase out its coal sector. This will not be easy. 

Coal is synonymous with energy security in China. Time and time again when other forms of power have failed, coal has been a stalwart fallback. Just this year, as drought has majorly stressed China’s massive hydropower sector, the coal sector has stepped up production to keep the lights on. Coal is not just deeply embedded in China’s energy security strategy, it’s also a symbol of reliability and safety in the cultural conscience. Quitting coal isn’t just difficult for China – it’s deeply scary. According to Joanna Lewis, an associate professor of energy and environment at Georgetown University, China fears that dropping coal as an energy source would lead to elevated risk of economic and political instability. “I think there’s this fear of moving away from the status quo and into this new realm of clean and advanced energy technologies, even though they’re extremely well positioned to do so,” she was quoted by Popular Science last year.  

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?
Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com