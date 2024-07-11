Wind Power Prices Must Rise to Meet UK's Clean Energy Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.28 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.30 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.26 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.322 -0.007 -0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 +0.008 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 250 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 +0.008 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

BP Predicts Global Oil Demand Will Peak In 2025

Norway Launches Its First Offshore Wind Auction

Norway Launches Its First Offshore Wind Auction

Norway launched early on Monday…

Offshore Wind Industry Hits Rough Waters Amid Rising Costs

Offshore Wind Industry Hits Rough Waters Amid Rising Costs

The offshore wind industry is…

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

EPFL researchers used a genetic…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wind Power Prices Must Rise to Meet UK's Clean Energy Goals

By Irina Slav - Jul 11, 2024, 1:00 AM CDT
Wind Power

The UK’s government must offer higher prices for offshore wind power generation or miss the capacity targets it has set itself, climate think tank Ember has warned.

The UK incentivizes new wind and solar capacity by guaranteeing minimum long-term prices for the energy produced from such installations via contracts for difference. Yet the prices that the government has been ready to offer recently have fallen short of developers’ funding needs, reducing interest in new projects.

It was because of this discrepancy between developers’ expectations and the government’s budget that the 2023 offshore wind auction yielded no contracts. According to Ember, this needs to change and it needs to change immediately if the UK wants to stay on course to install 50 GW of offshore wind generation capacity by 2030.

There are currently 14.7 GW of offshore wind in operation and another 13.3 GW in the pipeline. That leaves a gap of 22 GW that have to come from somewhere and for that to happen, incentives need to be ramped up.

The UK earlier this year saw two consecutive quarters of wind power overtaking gas and coal as the single-largest source of electricity generation for the first time, per data from Ember quoted by Reuters in April.

In the first quarter of 2024, wind-generated a total of 25.3 terawatt hours of Britain’s electricity, higher than the 23.6 TWh generated from fossil fuel sources, Ember data showed. As a result, wind power generated an average of 39.4% of the UK’s electricity between January and March 2024, versus a 36.2% share of fossil fuel generation.  

Wind power generation, however, could begin to dip with warmer and still weather in the summer months, which a couple of years ago saw zero output from wind installations in the UK for a period of two weeks, raising questions about the reliability of the country’s wind energy bet.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com