Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 184 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.88 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 3 days 84.20 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 888 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 341 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Transparent Materials Unlock New Possibilities for Photovoltaics

By Brian Westenhaus - May 05, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Transparent materials can generate electricity when exposed to light, even if they have a vanishingly small absorption of such light.
  • Floquet Fermi liquid states are a variant of Fermi liquids realized when the particles of the fluid are periodically shaken by light.
  • This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the field of optoelectronics and photovoltaics.
Glass Building

Some materials are transparent to light of a certain frequency. When such light is shone on them, electrical currents can still be generated, contrary to previous assumptions.

Scientists from Leipzig University and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have managed to prove this. The scientists have published their findings in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Inti Sodemann Villadiego, Professor at the Institute of Theoretical Physics at Leipzig University commented, “This opens new paradigms for constructing opto-electronic and photovoltaic devices, such as light amplifiers, sensors and solar cells.”

His colleague Li-kun Shi added, “It is possible to drive electric currents by light even when the material has a vanishingly small absorption of such light. This is an important new insight.”

Inti Sodemann Villadiego and his colleagues investigated what are known as “Floquet Fermi liquid” states.

A Fermi liquid is a special state of many quantum mechanical particles with properties that can be very different from those of ordinary classical liquids such as water at ambient temperature.

Fermi liquids can arise in a wide variety of situations, from common materials such as the electrical fluid of electrons in metals like gold or silver, to more exotic situations such as the fluid of Helium-3 atoms at low temperatures.

They can display “spectacular properties,” such as becoming superconductors of electricity at low temperatures.

The “Floquet Fermi liquid” is a variant of this state realized when the particles of the fluid are periodically shaken, such as what happens to electrons in metals when they are illuminated by ideally periodic light.

“In our publication, we explain several properties of these fluid states,” says Professor Sodemann Villadiego. “To study them, we had to develop detailed theoretical models of complex states of electrons shaken by light, which is far from easy.”

**

Those new paradigms for constructing opto-electronic and photovoltaic devices have a wide array of possibilities listed. Just where the imaginations of designers and engineers can go with this is without a border today.

The payoff might be sooner than what one might think. Lots of smiles about this and an important journal picked the paper up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Materials research looks to have a new field opening up!

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

