China Controls 80% of World's Solar Panel Supply Chain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.55 +0.56 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.15 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.32 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.312 +0.125 +5.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 188 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.547 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.72 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.28 -1.09 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.11 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.01 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.38 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.24 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 345 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.79 +0.61 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.14 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.39 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.49 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.19 +0.61 +0.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.24 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.19 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.59 +0.61 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +0.70 +0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.22 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.47 +0.61 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 9 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Republican U.S. States Sue EPA over Strict Power Plant Emission Rules

Transparent Materials Unlock New Possibilities for Photovoltaics

Transparent Materials Unlock New Possibilities for Photovoltaics

Scientists have discovered that transparent…

California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

California's solar industry is experiencing…

India Emerges as a Major Exporter of Solar Panels

India Emerges as a Major Exporter of Solar Panels

India sets a new record…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Controls 80% of World's Solar Panel Supply Chain

By ZeroHedge - May 09, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • China's solar capacity is nearly double that of the EU and triple that of the US.
  • China controls approximately 80% of the world's solar panel supply chain.
  • China is expected to account for almost 60% of new renewable capacity expected to become operational globally by 2028.
solar panels

In 2023, solar energy accounted for three-quarters of renewable capacity additions worldwide. Most of this growth occurred in Asia, the EU, and the U.S., continuing a trend observed over the past decade.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti illustrates the rise in installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in China, the EU, and the U.S. between 2010 and 2022, measured in gigawatts (GW). Bruegel compiled the data..

Chinese Dominance

As of 2022, China’s total installed capacity stands at 393 GW, nearly double that of the EU’s 205 GW and surpassing the USA’s total of 113 GW by more than threefold in absolute terms.

Since 2017, China has shown a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% in installed PV capacity, while the USA has seen a CAGR of 21%, and the EU of 16%.

Additionally, China dominates the production of solar power components, currently controlling around 80% of the world’s solar panel supply chain.

In 2022, China’s solar industry employed 2.76 million individuals, with manufacturing roles representing approximately 1.8 million and the remaining 918,000 jobs in construction, installation, and operations and maintenance.

The EU industry employed 648,000 individuals, while the U.S. reached 264,000 jobs.

According to the IEA, China accounts for almost 60% of new renewable capacity expected to become operational globally by 2028.

Despite the phasing out of national subsidies in 2020 and 2021, deployment of solar PV in China is accelerating. The country is expected to reach its national 2030 target for wind and solar PV installations in 2024, six years ahead of schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Transparent Materials Unlock New Possibilities for Photovoltaics
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com