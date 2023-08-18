An Irresistible Pre-Earnings Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.75 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.66 +0.47 +0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.054 -2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.816 -0.006 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.816 -0.006 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 627 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 80 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Big Solar Slapped With Tariffs For Dodging China Duties

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is…

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Despite the rising cost of…

Why Clean Energy Stocks Lost Out Last Week

Why Clean Energy Stocks Lost Out Last Week

Solar stocks fell last week…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

An Irresistible Pre-Earnings Trade

By Editorial Dept - Aug 18, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar

In some ways, buying a falling stock in front of earnings isn’t a smart thing to do. There is always the chance that there are people out there who know more than you do and that the drop is the result of that knowledge. Furthermore, it could be argued that when sentiment around a stock is extremely negative, even what looks like a generally good earnings report will be picked apart for weaknesses to justify more selling. However, for those of us with a more contrarian trading style, a big decline in the price of a stock in the runup to earnings sometimes looks like an opportunity. It sets up a sell the rumor, buy the fact scenario, where profit taking will limit the downside even if the results miss expectations, and it also means that the whisper number is probably way below the published analysts’ estimates, so even an average quarter will look good.

That is why, even though the beginning of June looks like this, I intend to buy Canadian Solar (CSIQ) in front of their calendar Q2 earnings release, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22nd.

CSIQ’s drop hasn’t just been about upcoming earnings. It has also been a result of weakness in China, a key market for them. That part of it I understand in some ways, but it looks to have gone too far, especially considering that economic weakness in China is not the same in its scope and implications as weakness in the West. The Chinese government can target stimulus quite easily, and is…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

Europe Is Stockpiling Chinese Solar Panels At Record Levels
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com