China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 23 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 494 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 38 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 11 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Saudi And Omani Delegates Head To Yemen For Peace Talks With Houthi Officials

Petrobras To Gear Up For Unavoidable Energy Transition

Petrobras To Gear Up For "Unavoidable" Energy Transition

Petrobras' CEO Jean Paul Prates…

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan has ambitious plans to…

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

India has some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

By Michael Kern - Apr 07, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Sinopec, CNOOC, and PetroChina – three of China’s state-owned energy companies – plan to diversify their energy portfolios by investing heavily in renewable energy.
  • Sinopec is investing at least $14.5 billion in the renewable energy sector through 2025, as it aims to become China’s top player in the emerging hydrogen market.
  • China’s government aims to have at least 50,000 fuel cell vehicles on the road by 2025, which would require a widespread network of hydrogen refuelling stations, thereby creating new investment opportunities in renewable energy.
Join Our Community

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has committed to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060. The move is a significant change in direction for the country, which has heavily relied on coal-fired power plants for much of its energy needs. In response, state-owned energy majors have started ramping up their renewable energy investments. 

Three companies, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp or Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), and PetroChina are at the forefront of these investment efforts. The companies have set aside a joint investment of $14.5 billion in renewable energy projects in China to diversify their energy portfolios.

Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng explained, "We want to become China's top player in hydrogen,” adding, "We will expand investments in renewable energy every year.” 

The company wants to become China's top player in the emerging hydrogen market and envisages expanding its existing infrastructure to set up more hydrogen stations for fuel cell vehicles. 

China's national hydrogen plan aims to have at least 50,000 fuel cell vehicles on the road by 2025, up from around 12,000 at the end of 2022, requiring a widespread network of hydrogen refueling stations. Sinopec has also launched a green hydrogen project in Inner Mongolia to fuel a coal-processing plant. It aims to reduce the plant's carbon dioxide emissions by around 1.4 million tonnes per year.

CNOOC, with a focus on offshore drilling in the past, is pivoting to offshore wind power platforms investing around $15 billion to $30 billion in new energy sources. 

Its first project in this direction involves building the Haiyou Guanlan deep-sea floating wind power platform, scheduled to commence operations in June. 

The wind platform, placed over 100 kilometers from the shore of Hainan province, is projected to generate 22 million kilowatt-hours a year on average. 

CNOOC CEO Zhou Xinhuai said his company would allocate 5-10% of its yearly budget to new energy sources.

PetroChina, China's largest oil and natural gas producer, set up a research hub in Shenzhen to focus on new energy sources, aiming to invest $10 billion annually by 2025. The energy company invested around $1.2 billion in solar power and other renewables, including the Xinjiang region, where its investment increased its total capacity six-fold in 2022.

China's move towards net-zero carbon emissions is not just limited to state-owned enterprises. The government has set ambitious targets for renewable energy development. China's wind and solar energy sectors are expected to reach 28% of the country's electricity production by 2030 and 81% by 2060, up from 13% in 2022. 

The government has also increased financial incentives for renewable energy, with investment in wind and solar power likely to exceed $600 billion by the end of this decade.

Although the move towards renewable energy investments represents a new beginning, it has challenges. As the country moves away from coal-fired power plants, state-owned energy majors are under pressure to reimagine their businesses to remain competitive. 

The transition comes as China struggles with an electricity shortage and surging inflation, which might impact the growth of new energy sources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, China's state-owned energy giants are determined to seize the opportunities created by the country's energy transition, not just to reduce emissions but to expand their businesses, retain their market dominance, enter new markets, and improve their corporate image.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Agrees Deal To Raise Renewable Energy Target To 42.5% By 2030
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com