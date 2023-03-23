China To Launch New Renewable Energy Pilot Scheme For Rural Areas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.14 +0.24 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.93 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.76 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 +0.024 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 +0.039 +1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.55 +1.23 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 +0.039 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.80 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.87 +0.79 +1.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.33 +1.61 +2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 478 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.69 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.16 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.20 +1.25 +2.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.65 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.05 +1.23 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.30 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.45 +1.23 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.45 +1.23 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.40 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.75 +1.23 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 17 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

China To Launch New Renewable Energy Pilot Scheme For Rural Areas

Did The EIA Finally Get Realistic About U.S. Shale Output?

Did The EIA Finally Get Realistic About U.S. Shale Output?

In its March DPR released…

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Scientists have been innovating new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China To Launch New Renewable Energy Pilot Scheme For Rural Areas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

China is pressing ahead with plans to accelerate the already rapid rollout of renewable energy by developing clean energy in rural areas under a new action plan unveiled by authorities on Thursday.

China’s provincial governments are expected to identify ‘pilot counties’, areas they consider suitable for renewable energy deployment, and submit plans for development to the National Energy Administration (NEA) by the end of May, the NEA said in a statement carried by Reuters.

China is unmatched in renewable energy spending globally, investing in raising its solar and wind power generation.  

China’s wind and solar power generation has jumped in recent years to nearly equal domestic residential electricity consumption, but the relatively small share of household demand in overall consumption means that China still needs a lot of fossil fuels.

In 2022, China’s wind and solar power output surged by 21% to 1,190 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to data from NEA cited by Bloomberg. To compare, residential electricity demand last year rose by 14% to 1,340 TWh as people mostly stayed at home due to the zero-Covid policy.  

Despite the surge in Chinese wind and solar power installations and generation, the Chinese industry accounts for around 60% of all electricity demand, according to Bloomberg’s estimates. Residential demand, on the other hand, was just 17% of electricity consumption in 2020.

China is speeding up the rollout of solar and wind capacity additions, and it is likely that it will hit its 2030 renewable energy target earlier than planned, South China Morning Post reported earlier this year. At least 30 Chinese provinces have unveiled more ambitious renewable installation programs.

China’s renewable power installations will continue to see robust growth this year after the jump in capacity additions in 2022 on strong demand, lower raw-material costs, and a low-base effect for wind power, Fitch Ratings said in a report in February.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Shipping Rates Fall To A 7-Month Low As Gas Prices Drop

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com