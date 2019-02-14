BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.48 +0.58 +1.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.61 +1.00 +1.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 -0.006 -0.23%
Mars US 22 hours 60.90 +1.00 +1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
Urals 2 days 60.95 +1.83 +3.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.58 +1.15 +2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 65.30 +2.01 +3.18%
Murban 16 hours 66.38 +1.98 +3.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.06 +0.97 +1.73%
Basra Light 2 days 65.56 +1.62 +2.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.60 +1.31 +2.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.76 +0.95 +1.49%
Girassol 2 days 64.29 +1.00 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.71 +0.76 +1.90%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.65 +1.55 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 51.05 +0.80 +1.59%
Premium Synthetic 39 days 53.90 +0.80 +1.51%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.65 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 50.15 +0.30 +0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 54.10 +0.80 +1.50%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.75 +0.65 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.85 +0.80 +1.70%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.80 +0.80 +1.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.35 +0.80 +1.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.10 +0.80 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 6 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 11 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through October)
  • 14 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 21 hours Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 13 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 8 hours Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
  • 1 day Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 8 hours Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 21 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 2 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 1 day How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 24 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 22 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 1 day Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 1 day L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans

Breaking News:

Total Becomes First Oil Major To Invest In Saudi Fuel Retail Market

Alt Text

The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem

With global energy demand continuing…

Alt Text

New Data Confirms That China’s Energy Revolution Is Well Under Way

Chinese renewable power capacity grew…

Alt Text

Big Oil Is On A Startup Buying Spree

Big Oil has a surprising…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
BP logo

Renewable energy will be the fastest-growing source of energy in the world through 2040, penetrating the energy system “more quickly than any fuel in history” to become the largest source of power by 2040, oil and gas supermajor BP said in its annual BP Energy Outlook on Thursday.

Renewables are expected to account for some two-thirds of the rise in power generation globally, and their share in the global power sector will grow to around 30 percent by 2040, up from around 10 percent now. The European Union (EU) will continue to lead among the regions in terms of renewables penetration. The share of renewables in the EU power market is set to jump to more than 50 percent by 2040, according to BP.

The global share of coal, on the other hand, will drop significantly and will be surpassed by renewables as the primary source of energy in the power sector by 2040, BP said.

Oil demand will rise during the first half of the outlook to 2040, but at a much slower pace than in the past, “before plateauing in the 2030s,” the oil and gas major said.

Global demand for liquid fuels—including crude oil and condensates, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and other liquids—is expected to increase by 10 million bpd, plateauing around 108 million bpd in the 2030s. Related: Emerging ‘Quality’ Problem To Haunt Oil Markets

Despite the forecast that peak oil demand could come in the 2030s, BP noted that under all scenarios oil will continue to play a significant role in the global energy system by 2040. Moreover, “significant levels of investment are required for there to be sufficient supplies of oil to meet demand in 2040,” BP said, adding that “In all scenarios, trillions of dollars of investment in oil is needed.”  

Compared to last year’s outlook, BP’s largest revisions were in renewable energy and in China’s energy consumption. BP revised up its renewable energy estimated by 9 percent, while it revised down by 7 percent the expected Chinese energy consumption, “reflecting the pace at which China is adjusting to a more sustainable pattern of economic growth.”

“Renewables and natural gas together account for the great majority of the growth in primary energy. In our evolving transition scenario, 85% of new energy is lower carbon,” Spencer Dale, BP group chief economist, said, commenting on the outlook to 2040.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

 Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com