Why There Won’t Be An OPEC For Battery Metals

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.06 -1.83 -2.74%
Brent Crude 1 day 73.44 -2.50 -3.29%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 1 day 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 3 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 3 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Girassol 2 days 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 4 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 16 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 day Bullish and bearish outlook for oil
  • 1 hour Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 24 hours Oil prices going down
  • 1 day Rolls Royce shedding 4,600 jobs
  • 2 hours We Need A Lasting Solution To The Lies Told By Big Oil and API
  • 11 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 10 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 9 hours Russia's Rosneft 'Comfortable' With $70-$80 Oil Ahead of OPEC Talks
  • 11 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 4 hours The Wonderful U.S. Oil Trade Deficit with Canada
  • 2 days After Trump-KJU, Trump-Putin Summit
  • 1 day U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 1 day Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 4 hours The Permian Mystery
  • 1 day China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 1 day OPEC soap opera daily update

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

Alt Text

Nuclear Power's Resurgence In The Middle East

While nuclear power loses popularity…

Alt Text

This OPEC Strategy Could Boost Uranium Prices Next Year

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium…

Alt Text

Will The U.S. Support Saudi Nuclear Energy?

Saudi Arabia’s nuclear power program…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why There Won’t Be An OPEC For Battery Metals

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jun 16, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Mining

Over the past 58 years, major oil-producing states have aligned their interests in the ‘Organization of Oil Producing Countries’. During those years, OPEC has been able to steer price of ‘black gold’ in a direction more favorable to its members. The goal of this organization has been to “coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its members”, while at the same time “ensuring the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic, and regular supply of petroleum”.

In this perspective, the rise in sales of electric vehicles or EVs is more or less a threat to the flow of income of these countries. This process has been seriously accelerated by the sharp decline in battery production costs in recent years. In the long-term, EVs will account for 8 percent of total vehicle sales in 2025, 24 percent by 2030, and 54 percent by 2040. This means that by 2040, 8 million barrels of oil could be displaced.

Obviously, the rise in sales will not only impact oil but also cause an increased demand for metals used in the production of batteries. Currently, the most important elements are lithium, cobalt, and nickel. As with oil, the majority of commercially extractable deposits is located in several countries, which some analysts have dubbed as the ‘new OPEC’. However, this article will argue that such a development will not happen in the foreseeable future due to several reasons.

Related: Oil Markets Unmoved By North Korea Summit

First, the top countries producing lithium (Chile, China, and Argentina), Cobalt (Congo, Russia, and Australia), and Nickel (Indonesia, Philippines, and Canada), are with the exception of Congo stable states and with a high level of control over their territory. These countries possess, with the exception of Congo, relatively well-diversified economies where mining is a welcome boon to the economy but in no way essential. Oil for most of OPEC’s members was and still is an essential part of government income. Mineral producing countries, therefore, have less incentive than oil producing ones in organizing themselves in a comparable organization. 

Second, the strategic and financial importance of oil for the national economy led to what is now OPEC but required the participation of public organizations such as national oil champions in order to make it effective. These ‘National Oil Companies’ or NOCs control production either by themselves or in a joint-venture with foreign companies. The mining of metals, in contrast, is in most areas of the world done in an open economic space where private companies participate for exploration rights. For Lithium one Chilean and two American companies vie for domination: Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Albemarle, and FMC corporation.

The electrification of many major economies is changing the market for commodities quickly. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in China have led to an air pollution problem. The Chinese government has therefore embarked on a serious push for alternatives to improve air quality. Domestic and international firms are eagerly making use of the new policy that can be seen in the rapid rise of China’s share of global EV sales which currently stands at 21%. The Asian giant intends to become the biggest producer of lithium-ion batteries by 2020 with a 62% global market share. The Chinese government is stimulating domestic lithium production in order not to be too reliant on others. 

Furthermore, resources used in the manufacturing of batteries are not ‘consumable’ commodities in the way oil is. While refined products are used a single time during combustion, batteries are obviously rechargeable. Furthermore, the rising importance of sustainability in societies worldwide combined with cost savings means that recycling is an important process. Therefore, it is likely that metals producing countries will not be able to exert the same level of influence on prices as OPEC.

Related: Permian Boom Jeopardized By Pipeline Troubles

During the past decades, OPEC has been one of the most important factors in setting the price of oil. Even with the rise of fracking in the US, no other player or organization has been able to influence developments in the energy sector on the same level. The primary reason is that the world remains highly dependent on oil, giving its producers an edge.

The willingness of major lithium, cobalt, and nickel producing countries to organize themselves can be met with relative skepticism due to the above-mentioned arguments. Another factor making accurate predictions difficult are technological developments in the sphere of battery production. High prices tend to stimulate innovation and the search for alternatives. The soaring cost of cobalt, for example, has already spurred some companies to look for alternatives. Even though the current outlook for commodity prices looks stable, the situation could change quickly due to economic, political, and technological developments, making an OPEC for battery metals highly unlikely at this moment in time.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Who Really Loses If The U.S. Walks Away From Saudi Nuclear Deal?
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting
Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

 OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

OPEC’s Second Biggest Producer Faces Instability

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com