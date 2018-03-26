Who Really Loses If The U.S. Walks Away From Saudi Nuclear Deal?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.51 -0.37 -0.56%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.49 -0.32 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.046 +1.75%
Mars US 3 days 64.83 +1.68 +2.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
Urals 4 days 67.06 +2.30 +3.55%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.30 +0.86 +1.50%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.046 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 64.98 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 4 days 68.53 -0.05 -0.07%
Iran Heavy 4 days 63.88 +0.73 +1.16%
Basra Light 4 days 65.32 +1.42 +2.22%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.66 +0.77 +1.12%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.21 +0.80 +1.15%
Girassol 4 days 69.91 +0.75 +1.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.39 +0.20 +0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.58 -0.05 -0.11%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.38 +1.58 +4.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.48 +1.58 +2.33%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 66.13 +1.58 +2.45%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.08 +1.58 +2.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.38 +1.58 +2.83%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.38 +1.58 +2.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.38 +1.58 +2.44%
Central Alberta 4 days 59.13 +1.58 +2.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.15 +1.60 +2.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.25 +1.50 +2.47%
Giddings 4 days 56.00 +1.50 +2.75%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.09 -0.85 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 4 days 59.83 +1.58 +2.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 4 days 63.78 +1.58 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.33 +1.58 +2.60%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.25 +1.75 +3.21%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.64 +1.58 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Does US power grid need defense?
  • 3 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 53 mins Nabors Drilling
  • 6 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 4 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 2 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 6 hours This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 2 days Canada Bent On Ruining Its Oil Industry
  • 5 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 46 mins Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 59 mins Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 30 mins Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 2 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030

Breaking News:

Algeria To Lure Oil Companies With Tax Incentives

Alt Text

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Colorado State scientists have just…

Alt Text

This Oil Major Just Invested In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Oil major Eni has committed…

Alt Text

U.S. Is Not Saudi Arabia’s Only Option For Nuclear Power

The United States is not…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Who Really Loses If The U.S. Walks Away From Saudi Nuclear Deal?

By Gary Norman - Mar 26, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT Riyadh

The U.S. is currently in talks with Saudi Arabia concerning a nuclear energy programme, which Riyadh says is a means of diversifying its economy and freeing itself from a reliance on crude. An agreement for such nuclear cooperation with the U.S. is known as a 123 agreement, and as part of any such agreement that nation must abide by certain conditions as per the U.S.’ nuclear non-proliferation policy. Simply stated, this agreement stipulates that nuclear partners must agree to use nuclear technology and material for peaceful purposes only. Any agreement for nations to enrich or reprocess nuclear material must be made separately, and herein lies the heart of the issues that threaten to undermine the process.

Saudi Arabia currently does not have such an agreement to enrich uranium, which is something that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih sees as necessary. He stated that as the kingdom had large uranium resources, it would not be "natural" to import enriched uranium for use in reactors. It may then seem illogical for the U.S. to mandate that all nuclear material be imported, but the reasons behind this clause are clear when you consider the philosophy of non-proliferation, especially in the Middle East. The problem is that Iran currently has a deal with the U.S. and 5 other nations. Known as the Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limits Iran’s ability to enrich, but does not prohibit it completely. It also has an expiration date on those limitations.

The fear from Riyadh is that that the restrictions of that deal will not hinder Tehran’s ability to enrich weapons grade uranium. In an interview with CBS Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, saying that “if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.” This was in answer to the question of whether Saudi Arabia needed nuclear weapons to counter Iran, although he added that Riyadh had no desire to acquire them.

This puts the Trump administration in a tricky position. If it wants to stand firm against Saudi Arabia enriching uranium, then the only real option is to walk away from the deal entirely, or rewrite Obama’s deal with Iran, and force Tehran’s complete and permanent cessation of its own enrichment. The latter seems very unlikely. Whilst Europe wouldn’t want to upset U.S.-Euro relations, it is also reluctant to walk away from a deal that it sees as an immense achievement, especially one it believes Iran is abiding by. Related: U.S., Europe And Africa Boost Oil Exports To Asia

More critical is China’s investment in Iran. China has grand plans for Iran as part of its One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, plans which are already underway. China is interested in Iran for its location as a gateway to Europe, but it is also in need of its oil. In 2016 it promised Tehran $600 billion in investment, and late last year it extended $10 billion in credit. Opponents of the nuclear deal in Washington are convinced they can cripple Iran’s economy to force its hand, but according to Dr Kamiar Mohaddes, a senior lecturer in economics at the University of Cambridge, unilateral sanctions from the U.S. alone will not provide sufficient leverage. If Washington is indeed unable to force Tehran’s hand, then what will it lose by walking away from the Saudi deal?

Saudi Arabia is in talks with private firms from Russia, China, and South Korea to build two reactors, and it has plans to build 16 in total over 22 years, an investment of around $90 billion. Walking away from the deal would be walking away from any chance of having a piece of that pie, and as Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said, "If the US is not with us, they will lose the opportunity to influence the program in a positive way." The Trump administration may be keen to bend these agreements to its will, but if it overplays its hand it stands to lose the most. Indeed its filibustering may already have led to its undoing, not only in terms of investment, but in terms of geopolitical influence on the whole.

By Gary Norman for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Is Not Saudi Arabia’s Only Option For Nuclear Power
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com