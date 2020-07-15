Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.98 +0.69 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.65 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.15 +0.05 +0.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.79 -0.64 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.97 -0.66 -1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.72 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.60 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.98 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.50 -0.20 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.27 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.93 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 58 mins COVID is real now
  • 38 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 1 hour Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 6 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 23 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 2 days Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 1 day The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 5 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 19 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 24 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 1 day Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Emerging Economies Get A Renewable Bump Thanks To Impact Investors

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

The EU’s ambitious hydrogen targets…

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

A Look At Europe’s Ambitious $140 Billion Hydrogen Plan

Europe’s $1 trillion Green Deal…

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

A former Shell executive and…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

By Robert Rapier - Jul 15, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In a previous article, I analyzed the carbon footprint of producing hydrogen from fossil fuels. That is how over 95% of the world’s hydrogen is currently produced. To recap, the carbon footprint of hydrogen production from natural gas in a steam methane reformer (SMR) is higher than from directly burning the natural gas.

The carbon footprint I calculated was 280 grams of carbon dioxide emissions per kilowatt-hour of hydrogen production. On a mass basis, it is 9.3 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per kilogram of hydrogen produced.

However, it is possible in theory to capture the carbon dioxide from this process and either use it or sequester it. It is not typically done for economic reasons, but it is possible.

But that also begs the question of whether there are environmentally better pathways for hydrogen production. The SMR route has historically been the most economic pathway, but there are potential pathways with lower carbon emissions.

Hydrogen from Electrolysis

Most of the hydrogen not produced by steam reforming is produced by electrolysis of water. When an electric current is passed through water, the reaction can be represented as:

2 H2O → O2 + 2 H2

Then when hydrogen is combusted or reacted in a fuel cell, it combines with oxygen and once again becomes water.

However, the laws of thermodynamics require that it always takes more energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen than you can obtain from the hydrogen.

Why, then, would you ever spend more energy to produce hydrogen than you can obtain from using it?

Related: The Race To Complete The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline
 There are a couple of scenarios in which this could make sense.

Wanted: Cheap Electricity

Renewable power has grown rapidly in the past decade. In some places, it has created intermittent periods of excess power. For example, California has created so much solar power that at times it was cheaper to pay Arizona to take the excess power than to significantly curtail power. This scenario has also been seen in European countries like Germany, and it is likely to increase in frequency as more renewables are added to the grid.

Negatively-priced power would be an ideal source of electricity for hydrogen production, depending on the level of intermittency. It may not be economical to produce hydrogen only a couple of times a month, but as more renewables are added to the grid, the potential to produce too much power at times will grow. Hydrogen produced via electrolysis and stored for later use – essentially acting as a battery – could be a good solution to help smooth the intermittency.

But hydrogen production from electrolysis doesn’t require negatively-priced power to be economical. It only requires that the value of the electricity inputs is less than the value of the hydrogen outputs. That is why today some companies will convert two BTUs of natural gas into one BTU of liquid fuel. The single BTU of liquid fuel is more valuable than the two BTUs of natural gas.

If the goal is to minimize the carbon footprint, the electricity inputs should be low-carbon. That means either renewable or nuclear power – if the price isn’t too high.

Putting it into Practice

This is not just theoretical. I have visited an energy lab in Hawaii where this is actually being done. The lab was producing 12 kilograms of hydrogen per day, which has an energy content of about 12 gallons of gasoline. That is not at commercial scale, but it demonstrates viability. And of course, the economics should improve with scale, and with cheaper solar power.

The nuclear to hydrogen route is being explored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which has chosen three nuclear plants to begin making hydrogen for commercial use. One of these plants will produce hydrogen for transport, one will produce hydrogen for grid balancing, and one will produce hydrogen for storage.

Related: New Tech Puts Lithium Batteries Back In The Energy Storage Race

The DOE is also funding work on High-Temperature Steam Electrolysis (HTSE) using high-temperature nuclear systems. This process uses electricity and heat generated from nuclear power in an integrated electrolysis system. In 2018, the DOE funded three projects that are attempting to advance this technology. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimates that the electricity input could be about 35% less than that of conventional electrolysis.

The Carbon Footprint

The carbon footprint of electrolysis will depend strongly on the source of electricity. When that electricity is a low-carbon source, the subsequent carbon footprint is relatively low.

For solar-based alkaline electrolysis, the carbon footprint has been estimated at 2.0 to 2.3 kg of carbon dioxide per kg of hydrogen produced. For solar-based high-temperature steam electrolysis (HTSE), it is estimated to be as low as 1.o kg of carbon dioxide per kg of hydrogen produced.

The same source estimates that some nuclear-based processes and wind-based electrolysis have an even lower carbon footprint. 

Conclusions

The carbon footprint of most of the world’s hydrogen production is relatively high. However, the use of excess intermittent power or just low-priced, low-carbon electricity offers the possibility of hydrogen production at a much lower rate. Current estimates are that these pathways have 80-90% lower carbon footprint than the SMR process that currently produces most of the world’s hydrogen.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil
The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com