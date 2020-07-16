Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 49 mins 40.75 -0.45 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 41.85 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.60 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.09 +0.94 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 29.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.40 +1.26 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.40 +1.11 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.80 +1.11 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.90 +1.06 +2.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.90 +1.61 +4.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.15 +1.66 +4.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.70 -0.45 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.84 +0.91 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 28 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 18 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 2 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 19 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 4 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid

Breaking News:

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

Hydrogen is being touted as…

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

Former Oil Execs To Launch New Hydrogen Investment Fund

A former Shell executive and…

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

The EU’s ambitious hydrogen targets…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

By Irina Slav - Jul 16, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When the European Union recently announced large-scale hydrogen production plans as part of its green energy future, many in the solar, wind, and natural gas industry rejoiced. But there is also an emerging avenue for hydrogen production and its rubbish. Literally.

Hydrogen has already established itself as an inseparable part of the energy world of tomorrow when emissions will, hopefully, be minimal of not completely absent. Yet not all hydrogen is created equal: most of the hydrogen produced in the world today—as much as 95 percent—is produced from natural gas, which compromises its “clean” credentials. The rest is produced through electrolysis, using solar and wind power.

While it is theoretically possible to gradually phase out the so-called blue hydrogen, which is the one produced from natural gas, it may well be quite an expensive option. But how about using feedstock that has a negative cost? This is what companies utilizing waste-to-hydrogen technologies are doing.

The reason waste as a feedstock for hydrogen production has a negative cost is pretty straightforward: municipalities are happy to pay someone to take away their trash from the landfills and put it to good use. Sometimes solar and wind electricity also turn negative in terms of cost, when there is overproduction, but these are temporary occurrences and by no means something that could be relied on to ensure the low cost of green hydrogen.

How does the waste-to-hydrogen process work? Well, there are different approaches. One, used by scientists from India’s Institute of Chemical Technology, involves grinding food waste, filtering the larger particles, and feeding it into something called an anaerobic digester, where bacteria break down the waste into gases, with hydrogen featuring highly in the mix. 

Another approach, used by a California startup called Ways2H, also involves processing the waste—including plastics—into small particles. These are then filtered to remove inert materials and fed into a gasification vessel in the company of ceramic beads heated to as much as 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 F). The heat turns the waste into methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Then the gases pass through a reforming vessel, where steam breaks down the methane into more hydrogen as well as carbon oxides.

A third approach, utilized by another hydrogen company, SGH2 Energy, takes the thermal process a step further, using plasma torches to break down the waste, which leaves out the production of ash and, according to the company, results in the purest hydrogen possible, as required for use in vehicle fuel cells. Related: New Tech Puts Lithium Batteries Back In The Energy Storage Race

"We can do it cheaper because our fuel is free, in exchange for offering disposal services at no cost to generators. And we can run the plant year-round while electrolysis depends on availability of solar and wind," the CEO of SGH2, Robert Do, told Arlene Caridis from GreenBiz recently.

There may be more ways to produce hydrogen from waste on the horizon. Hydrogen could make an excellent solution to the world’s unclean energy problem, but its production is still quite expensive if it is to be completely green rather than blue. The negative cost of the feedstock is therefore an advantage for waste-to-hydrogen technologies, as is the fact that the gasification installations can run non-stop, unlike solar or wind-powered electrolyzers. And these processes could eliminate more CO2 than electrolysis.

The EU has stated that hydrogen will have a leading part to play in decarbonizing transport and manufacturing. It has plans to build at least 40 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, with 6 GW of these to be up and running by 2024. This is a clear indication that hydrogen as a fuel has a promising future ahead. It might be smart for not just the EU, but for anyone on the decarbonization path.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market
Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com