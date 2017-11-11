New Process Makes Ethanol Sustainable

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.74 -0.43 -0.75%
Brent Crude 63.52 -0.41 -0.64%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Mars US 58.68 -0.41 -0.69%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.213 +0.01 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.63 +0.45 +0.74%
Murban 64.28 +0.50 +0.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 59.08 -0.35 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 64.03 -0.20 -0.31%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 64.22 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 50.69 -0.43 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.19 -0.43 -0.80%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 19 hours The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 23 hours Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 1 day Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 1 day Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 1 day Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 1 day Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 1 day New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 2 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 2 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 2 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 2 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 2 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 2 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 2 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 2 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 3 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 3 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 3 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 3 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 3 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 3 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 3 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 3 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 4 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 4 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 4 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 4 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 4 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 4 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 5 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 5 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 5 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 5 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 5 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 5 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 5 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 8 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Breaking News:

The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea

Alt Text

New Tech Could Turn Seaweed Into Biofuel

Scientists discovered an unlikely abundant…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?

With the reversal of previous…

Alt Text

Is Cactus Gas The Future Of Biofuel?

A Mexican green energy startup,…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Process Makes Ethanol Sustainable

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM CST ethanol storage tanks

Sweden’s University of Borås doctoral student Ramkumar Nair has shown it is possible to produce bioethanol from agricultural and industrial waste in existing plants in a socioeconomically sustainable way.

Nair said, “I have been verifying a process that we hope will work in an industrial scale, when it comes to using existing ethanol factories. Thanks to that process, the industry can become more sustainable and use agricultural or industrial waste for the production of bioethanol.”

Bioethanol is used for fuel for ethanol cars, among other things. Usually, wheat, sugar canes, or corn are used for ethanol production. In Sweden, wheat is the most common.

“But these are crops that could be used as human nutrition,” he said. “It is more sustainable if we could use waste to create fuel, and this is something we have been working on in several projects here at the University of Borås.

Nair explained that these research and pilots project where waste is used are called the second-generation ethanol processes, whereas the current industrial production is called the first generation ethanol process. Ramkumar has now verified a process that integrates the first and the second-generation ethanol processes.

“This means that agricultural residues, such as straw, bran, or the like could be used for making ethanol without making any major investments in the factories. All we need is already there. You can use the factories existing reactors. This also eliminates the burden of using foodstuff to produce vehicle fuel,” he said. Related: Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

During his research, Ramkumar analyzed the structure of the first-generation ethanol processes and found out where the focus should be. The biggest challenge was not to add chemicals to break down the waste material for the ethanol process, as the residues from the ethanol factories among other things will be used for animal feed.

“What we added should not stop the fermentation,” said Nair. “After several tests, the choice was to add phosphoric acid. It is good for the animals that eat the leftovers and it gives good results in the ethanol fermentation process.”

The entire method was first tested in a small scale in the lab at the University of Borås, later in a larger facility at Borås Energi och Miljö, and finally on an even larger scale at SEKAB in Örnsköldsvik.

In order to succeed with the integration, an edible filamentous fungus was used, Neurospora intermedia, which is a fungus used for human consumption, for example in Indonesia. The fungus has a good ability to produce ethanol and is also a good ingredient in animal feed due to its high protein content. This fungus is easy to grow in a lab environment.

Nair continued explaining, “One difficulty when using the fungus is that it has a tendency to clump, which creates challenges in the industrial process. But I have managed this fungus to form small balls or pellets instead of lumps. There are other fungi that form pellets, but I am the first one to have made the Neurospora intermedia to do it. Pellets do not get stuck; they roll off, and are better for the fermentation process in some instances.”

It was complicated to find out how to do it, but once it was found the method for making the fungus form pellets instead of lumps is quite simple.

There is hope the project will continue on with industry, to develop and fine-tune the process at a larger scale. The entire concept of integration and the results are now included in a patent owned by Lantmännen Agroetanol, which is one of the partners of Ramkumar Nair’s research project. Related: Are Oil Markets Immune To U.S. Shale?

“Now there is a research-based verification for the process, so the industry can carry on and continue to develop it,” said Nair. “I hope that in a few years, I will see a large-scaled first generation ethanol factory that produces bioethanol from agricultural waste, using this integration model.”

Nair publicly defended his doctoral thesis in the field of resource recovery at the University of Borås on October 6th. His principal supervisor was Professor Mohammad Taherzadeh and assistant supervisor Senior lecturer Patrik Lennartsson.

The research project was mainly financed by Formas, A Swedish Research Council for Sustainable Development, and the Swedish Energy Agency. The project has been carried out at the Swedish Centre for Resource Recovery at the University of Borås, Sweden.

The progress sure sounds good. Perhaps it will work in Sweden. But in other parts of the world there is considerable resistance to total crop removal from the land. Agronomists are usually appalled at the impact that total crop removal has on soils, and many soils are already threatened by common crops for human use.

This is a story that is far from over.

By New Energy And Fuel




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is U.S. Biofuel In Jeopardy?
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Moving Up

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com