Oil Majors See Profit In Carbon Capture And Storage

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.97 -0.23 -0.40%
Brent Crude 63.67 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 3.171 +0.02 +0.60%
Mars US 59.03 -0.24 -0.40%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
Urals 60.94 +2.97 +5.12%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Mexican Crude Basket 54.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 3.171 +0.02 +0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.98 +1.70 +2.82%
Murban 64.63 +1.75 +2.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.25 +0.10 +0.17%
Basra Light 59.21 -0.43 -0.72%
Saharan Blend 63.83 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Bonny Light 63.87 +0.07 +0.11%
Girassol 63.97 +0.07 +0.11%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.56 +3.04 +7.69%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63.67 +1.70 +2.74%
West Texas Sour 51.15 -0.50 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 55.10 -0.50 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 55.10 -0.50 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.63 -0.52 -0.96%
Kansas Common 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 30 mins Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 1 hour Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 19 hours API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 20 hours Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 21 hours OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 22 hours Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 23 hours BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 1 day Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 1 day Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 2 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 2 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 2 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 2 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 2 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 2 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 5 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 5 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 5 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 5 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 5 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 5 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 6 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 6 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 6 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 6 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 6 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 6 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 7 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 7 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 7 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 7 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 7 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 7 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 8 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Breaking News:

Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018

Alt Text

Methane Reduction Plan Could Seriously Harm Canadian Oil & Gas

Only barely recovering from the…

Alt Text

Did This Startup Solve The Carbon Capture Challenge?

Costs have long prohibited carbon…

Alt Text

Trump Set To Pull U.S. Out Of Paris Climate Deal

President Donald Trump has reportedly…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi is an international energy consultant currently based in Moscow. His interests and areas of expertise include Eastern European politics, shale gas, deep-water drilling…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Majors See Profit In Carbon Capture And Storage

By Scott Belinksi - Nov 08, 2017, 11:00 AM CST carbon capture

When the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a new report regarding the atmospheric concentration of CO2, it was the bearer of bad news. According to the report, CO2 levels reached a record high in 2016, growing 50 percent faster than the previous 10-year average. With this, the scientists argue, the goal to limit global warming to 2°C will become unattainable.

So far, the conventional response to such revelations has been to call for radical cuts to CO2-emissions by shutting down industries with the greatest carbon footprint, often accompanied by an attempt to replace fossil fuels with renewables. However, the world is not moving nearly fast enough. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global demand for steel, chemicals and plastics will continue to increase, leading to a 35 percent rise in emissions for each sector up until 2050. The simultaneous surge in energy demand, especially from developing countries, means that fossil fuels – such as coal and oil – will still account for 77 percent of world energy use through 2040.

This means that new avenues for reducing CO2 emissions associated with fossil fuels must be urgently explored. And over the years, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has emerged as the foremost candidate to thread the needle of blending climate goals with economic development.

CCS has received a lot of attention as of late, partly because its development has been advanced by an unlikely industry – oil. In early October, three major oil producers, namely Statoil, Shell and Total, launched a CO2 partnership aiming to develop equipment and facilities for the carbon storage of CO2 emitted by industrial plants in Norway. The project is estimated to have an annual storage capacity of roughly 1.5 million tons. Most importantly, it is part of a broader effort to advance pivotal CCS technology to encourage new carbon capture research and projects around the globe. That same month, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OCDI), an investment fund led by CEOs of 10 oil and gas producers, poured millions into ventures sporting “technologies and business models” able to potentially lower greenhouse gas emissions to a significant extent. Related: Kurdistan Ready To Hand Over Oil For 17% Of Iraqi Budget

Thus far, CCS development has been held back by the projected costs, but big oil’s involvement could be a game changer in the quest to fully commercialize CCS. Through Carbon Capture and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), previously unreachable oil is made available when the CO2 emitted by fossil fuel plants is pumped into the oil basin, where it is captured underground within the local geology.

Detractors are quick to argue that any climate-saving effects would be offset by the greater production of oil. However, that’s why a market-focused, industry-led approach is so critical: the CO2 to be pumped underground could be harnessed from coal plants, whose application of CCS would allow them to operate more cleanly. Combining carbon capture technology in coal plants with the specific usage of CO2 in the oil sector means that capturing CO2 turns into a profitable business in itself while providing an effective incentive for reducing emissions. IEA analyses concluded that using CO2 in EOR can generate net emissions reductions, especially when more CO2 is used per barrel than is traditionally the case. The market will do the rest. At higher oil prices, profits from carbon storage activities lead to greater CO2 storage.

But it’s not only oil that stands to profit from CCS. The private sector’s pushing of the technology is likely to carry immense knock-on effects for other industries, the most obvious one being coal, given the role it will continue to play for energy production and EOR. Related: Can Oil Prices Hit $65 This Week?

However, the private sector’s backing of the technology comes at a time when coal’s role is being reassessed internationally. In 2013, the World Bank placed severe restrictions on the funding of coal power projects, as did the EU shortly thereafter. This is unfortunate, as neither institution makes the distinction between financing old-school coal power plants and CCS projects. This conflation is highly problematic: according to IEA modeling for a two-degree future, CCS is expected to “deliver 13% the cumulative emissions reductions needed by 2050.”

The US is aware of this potential, and has instructed its delegates at multilateral development banks (MDBs) to promote access to and cleaner, more efficient fossil fuel usage in the world in a bid to reverse World Bank restrictions. Washington’s decision seems to be informed by the several CCS/EOR projects under way in the US. In Texas, the Petra Nova project, a joint venture between NRG Energy and JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp., is capturing CO2 from coal combustion, which is then piped to an oil field 80 miles away. As of October, the site has captured and stored 1 million tons of carbon dioxide. Another carbon capture project under the aegis of state and industry actors was launched in North Dakota, where a pilot coal plant fitted with a CCS system will be tested next spring.

While the private sector’s financial involvement is helpful in driving CCS forward, a broader global policy change is needed to expedite R&D. The economic potential as well as its efficacy in reducing CO2 emissions is undeniable, and under an appropriate policy regime a whole new business sector could be effectively developed. It is time to read the writing on the wall and realize that if we hope to fulfill climate targets, CCS needs to have its chance.

By Scott Belinksi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Did This Startup Solve The Carbon Capture Challenge?
Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi

Scott Belinksi is an international energy consultant currently based in Moscow. His interests and areas of expertise include Eastern European politics, shale gas, deep-water drilling…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com