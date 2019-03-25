Good News And Bad News For The Ethanol Industry

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 15 mins 58.82 -0.22 -0.37%
Brent Crude 14 mins 66.86 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 16 hours 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 4 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 4 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 4 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 4 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.24 -0.05 -0.10%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.54 -0.69 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 55.79 -0.94 -1.66%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.69 -0.94 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.79 -0.94 -1.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.04 -0.94 -1.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.54 -0.94 -1.61%
Central Alberta 3 days 52.34 -0.94 -1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 16 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 32 mins Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 9 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 12 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 4 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 6 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 18 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 6 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 1 day Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 15 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Replaces U.S. Venezuelan Purchases

Alt Text

The U.S. Ethanol Industry Is Under Attack

The U.S. ethanol industry is…

Alt Text

What’s Behind Wall Street’s Secretive Biofuel Credits Market?

Behind closed doors, Wall Street…

Alt Text

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

In a bid to win…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Good News And Bad News For The Ethanol Industry

By Robert Rapier - Mar 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Ethanol plant

Last week the ethanol industry cheered when the EPA proposed a rule that would allow 15% ethanol blends to be sold year-round. But by the end of the week they were complaining as the EPA granted more waivers to refiners seeking exemption from ethanol-blending requirements.

Ethanol supporters cheered last summer when Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned. As Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Pruitt had sued the EPA over the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). As EPA Administrator, Pruitt seemed determined to weaken the RFS.

Pruitt angered the ethanol industry by liberally granting waivers to some refiners that sought relief from their ethanol blending quotas. Refiners save money with these waivers, but they also lower the value of the credits refiners must pay to comply with the mandate. That means the waivers weaken the RFS, so they were an irritant for the ethanol industry and its supporters.

Following Pruitt’s departure, Andrew Wheeler, who was Pruitt’s second-in-command, took over as EPA Administrator.

Last week the agency unveiled a proposed rule to allow year-round sales of 15% ethanol fuel blends (E15). Year-round E15 sales had been restricted because of the potential to form smog from evaporative emissions.

The ethanol industry had long sought to sell E15 year-round and cheered the news. The new rule would also establish trading restrictions to curb speculation in renewable identification numbers (RINs). Speculation in RINs — which are used to enforce the ethanol mandate — has been blamed for driving ethanol prices higher at times.

But then Wheeler irritated the ethanol industry just a few days after announcing the E15 rule change, when he granted five new RFS waivers to refiners. Ethanol supporters who cheered the E15 change complained that the waivers let refiners off the hook. Related: U.S. Didn’t Import Venezuelan Oil Last Week—For The First Time Ever

Neil Koehler, CEO of Pacific Ethanol, and chairman of the Renewable Fuels Association stated:

If on the one hand you are allowing this additional market access by removing an arbitrary barrier, and on the other hand you’re destroying demand through inappropriate granting of a mass number of small refinery exemptions that arguably will interfere with the growth of the higher blends. It’s important that both get addressed.”

It seems to me that the RFS quotas are at least as arbitrary as the 10% barrier was, so what the ethanol industry really seeks is that refiners are forced to blend at least 10% but allowed to blend more. Refiners, on the other hand, would like to be able to blend any amount they choose based on what economics dictate, even if that means zero ethanol blended.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley complained on Twitter that these five “ridiculous RFS waivers” would translate into “nearly a billion bushels of corn demand lost.”

Senator Grassley and other ethanol proponents are angry that EPA is allowing the waivers to reduce the overall blending requirement to below the RFS mandate. They want the RFS requirements to be raised to make up for previous losses due to the waivers.

In following Pruitt, Andrew Wheeler’s EPA seems to have succeeded in angering both the oil industry and the ethanol industry, neither of which is getting everything they want.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Billionaires Battling It Out Over Biofuel
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com