Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran May Cap Output If OPEC Remains Committed To Cuts

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia is set to build…

Why Is Big Oil Backing The Paris Climate Agreement?

Why Is Big Oil Backing The Paris Climate Agreement?

ConocoPhilips CEO Ryan Lance has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tillerson Used Alias Email For Climate Change Communication, Says New York AG

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2017, 11:28 AM CDT Rex

Exxon’s former CEO and current Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, used an alias email account for communication regarding climate change, New York’s Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in the course of an investigation against the oil major on allegations that it withheld information about climate change from shareholders and the public.

The alias email address was Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com, and yesterday the company confirmed it was part of its email system, with spokesman Alan Jeffers adding that it was “put in place for secure and expedited communications between select senior company officials and the former chairman for a broad range of business-related topics.”

Eric Schenderman’s office launched a probe into Exxon’s business two years ago on allegations that the company had known about the effects of the fossil fuel industry on climate for decades, but had withheld this information from its shareholders and the public.

Exxon was initially cooperative, submitting more than a million pages of documents to the New York Attorney General. In October last year, the cooperation ended when Exxon filed a request with a federal judge in Texas to invalidate the investigation on the grounds of political bias. The move failed to stop the investigation, however.

The latest chapter was contained in a letter from Schneiderman to a New York district judge who oversees the probe. Schneiderman asked the judge to order Exxon to disclose if other alias emails were used by the former chief executive, and to say if documents from the first alias email along with 34 others, used by other Exxon executives and board members, were still in existence.

Related: U.S. Shale Faces A Workforce Shortage

To date, Jeffers said, Exxon has turned over to the New York AG’s office over 2.5 million pages of documents and is ready to respond to the alias email letter in a filing with the overseeing court. So far, Exxon has turned over 60 documents originating from the Wayne Tracker account, but did not say it was used for “relevant communications” at the company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Somali Pirates Hijack First Tanker Since 2012

Next Post

Saudis Say Eased Output Cuts In February, Oil Prices Drop

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Dan on March 14 2017 said:
    We still have Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter in that order. What is this thing called climate change. Didn't they used to say global warming, which is fake. So Goldman came up with climate change to make money trading nothing, the true Goldman way. Let's talk intelligence.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com