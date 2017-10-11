Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

|WTI Crude •
|51.03
|+0.11
|+0.22%
|Brent Crude •
|56.65
|+0.04
|+0.07%
|Mars US •
|52.18
|+1.25
|+2.45%
|Opec Basket •
|54.23
|+0.53
|+0.99%
|Urals •
|53.42
|+1.20
|+2.30%
|Louisiana Light •
|56.48
|+1.25
|+2.26%
|Bonny Light •
|56.71
|+1.26
|+2.27%
|Mexican Crude Basket •
|48.02
|+1.02
|+2.17%
|Natural Gas •
|2.904
|+0.01
|+0.45%
|Marine •
|53.73
|+0.30
|+0.56%
|Murban •
|56.23
|+0.30
|+0.54%
|Iran Heavy Crude •
|53.45
|+1.18
|+2.26%
|Basra Light •
|52.37
|+0.78
|+1.51%
|Saharan Blend •
|56.56
|+1.09
|+1.97%
|Girassol •
|56.96
|+1.26
|+2.26%
|Opec Basket •
|54.23
|+0.53
|+0.99%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Canadian Crude Index •
|39.06
|+0.33
|+0.85%
|Western Canadian Select •
|40.14
|+1.60
|+4.15%
|Canadian Condensate •
|53.33
|+1.64
|+3.17%
|Premium Synthetic •
|56.58
|+2.24
|+4.12%
|Sweet Crude •
|50.58
|+1.54
|+3.14%
|Peace Sour •
|47.33
|+1.59
|+3.48%
|Light Sour Blend •
|50.28
|+1.64
|+3.37%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium •
|56.43
|+2.24
|+4.13%
|Central Alberta •
|49.14
|+1.60
|+3.37%
|Louisiana Light •
|56.48
|+1.25
|+2.26%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •
|47.50
|+1.50
|+3.26%
|Giddings •
|41.25
|+1.50
|+3.77%
|ANS West Coast •
|55.37
|+0.16
|+0.29%
|West Texas Sour •
|44.87
|+1.34
|+3.08%
|Eagle Ford •
|48.82
|+1.34
|+2.82%
|Oklahoma Sweet •
|47.37
|+1.34
|+2.91%
|Kansas Common •
|41.25
|+1.50
|+3.77%
|Buena Vista •
|55.37
|+1.34
|+2.48%
A recent study has shown…
Hurricane Maria knocked out the…
The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build of 3.097 million barrels in United States crude oil inventories, compared to an S&P Platts’ survey of analysts that expected inventories would draw down by 400,000 barrels for the week ending October 6.
Gasoline inventories, according to the API, saw a decrease of 1.575 million barrels for the week ending October 6, against an expected build of 1.4 million barrels.
Both WTI and Brent benchmarks were up on Tuesday as much of US offshore production remains offline after more than 92% of Gulf of Mexico production in the US was taken out by Tropical Storm Nate. Saudi Arabia also lifted some spirits as it promised to lower November exports, although China is likely behind much of the Saudi’s export cuts as it shutters refineries for maintenance as planned, and as China’s government sets strict import levels—and shows signs of being more strict in 2018.
Prices climbed even further on Wednesday, with WTI up to $51.31 at 4:37 pm EST, and Brent at $56.86.
Gasoline was trading up 1.04% on Wednesday, at $1.61.
For the US, the total drawdown of crude oil in 2017 now stands at just shy of 23.5 million barrels, according to API data.
(Click to enlarge)
Distillate inventories increased this week, up 2.029 million barrels. Analysts had expected a drop of 1.64 million barrels.
S&P Global Platts analysts and API were way out of synch this week, estimating builds where API sees draws, and draws where API sees builds.
Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site increased by 1.216 million barrels this week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT—a one day delay due to the Columbus Day holiday in the United States.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.