Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Saudis Invited China’s Sinopec To Invest In Aramco IPO

Norwegian Oil Plays Struggling After Oil Price Collapse

Norwegian Oil Plays Struggling After Oil Price Collapse

Expectations of a lasting low…

Vital Oil Shipping Lane Becomes Target In Yemen’s Civil War

Vital Oil Shipping Lane Becomes Target In Yemen’s Civil War

Yemen’s most strategic Red Sea…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Statoil To Invest $2.34B In Norwegian Offshore Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 27, 2017, 2:32 PM CDT Offshore

Norway’s Statoil plans to invest the equivalent of $2.34 billion on extending the lifetime of a field in the Norwegian Sea and starting production in a new field nearby, the Norwegian oil major said on Monday.

Statoil submitted with authorities today plans to invest $2.34 billion (19.8 billion Norwegian kroner) to keep the Njord field – whose production began in 1997 and was halted in 2016 -- in operation by 2040 through upgrading the existing platform, and in the new Bauge field. Statoil is committing $1.857 billion (15.7 billion Norwegian kroner) to the Njord field, and another $485 million (4.1 billion Norwegian kroner) to the Bauge field.

When we submitted the plan for development and operation for the Njord development 20 years ago we assumed that the field would be shut down in 2013. With new technology, project improvements and close cooperation with the partners and supply industry, we now see opportunities to create considerable value for another 20 years at Njord”, Margareth Øvrum, Statoil’s executive vice president for Technology, Projects and Drilling, said in the company statement.

Statoil expects both projects to come on stream at the end of 2020, and has estimated the remaining resources on the Njord field at 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, and those at Bauge at 73 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Related: The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate acknowledged the receipt of the plans for development and operation, and its assistant director for Development and operation, Kalmar Ildstad, said:

“We are interested in ensuring investments to extend field lifetimes. This will allow both recovery and value creation to increase, while also opening up opportunities for developing other discoveries in the area.”

Last month, Statoil said that due to strict capital discipline, its organic capital expenditure was reduced to $10.1 billion last year, but organic investment was expected higher this year, at around $11 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rosneft, Gazprom Boost Combined Offshore Investment To $1.4B

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com