Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Will 2017 Be A Landmark Year For Renewables?

Will 2017 Be A Landmark Year For Renewables?

2016 has been a landmark…

Outlook For Coal Unlikely To Improve

Outlook For Coal Unlikely To Improve

The election of Donald Trump…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Separatist Group Claims Attack On Oil Pipelines In Iran

By Irina Slav - Jan 04, 2017, 9:02 AM CST Iran pipeline

A separatist group from Iran’s southern province of Kuzhestan has claimed it has bombed two pipelines in the oil-rich province, warning more attacks will follow.

The Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which says it fights for the independence of the Arab Ahwazi minority, said the attacks were carried out by its armed division called the Brigades of the Martyrs al-Nasser Mohiuddin and that it led to “massive fuel loss”.

One of the pipelines, according to the militant group, was a facility operated by Iranian state company Aghajari that transports 440,000 bpd from the Maroun field. The other, which the group claims to have completely destroyed, transports 60,000 bpd from the Baharkan field. The attacks have not been confirmed by official sources.

Attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure will increase this year, the Ahwazi movement also said, as it seeks “to protest at the continuing occupation” of Ahwazi land by the Iranians. The bombings coincided with an announcement by Tehran that it has picked 29 foreign companies to take part in new oil and gas tenders.

Related: Analyst: Istanbul Attack Precursor To ISIS Strike On Saudi Oil

This is not the first time the world hears about the Ahwazi insurgents: last summer, another group of militants blew up two pipelines in Kuzhestan. At the time, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz warned it would start targeting foreign oil companies launching operations in Iran and those investing in oil projects in Kuzhestan.

A 2013 analysis from Reuters noted that Kuzhestan used to be known as Arabistan because of its predominantly Arab population, and that the fight of parts of this population against the government in Tehran is seen by the militants as a larger struggle between the two main Muslim denominations in the Middle East: the Sunni Gulf states and the rebel groups against Assad’s Syria and Shi’ite Iran. Interestingly, the Ahwazi rebels are mostly Shi’ite themselves.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Analyst: Istanbul Attack Precursor To ISIS Strike On Saudi Oil

Next Post

Glencore, Qatar Close Deal for 19.5% Stake in Russian Rosneft

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

Oil Reacts Stoically As API Reports Biggest Cushing Inventory Build Since 2008

 Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com