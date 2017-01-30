Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigerian Trans Forcados Pipeline Could Reopen By End-Q2

Independent Audit Confirms Saudi Aramco’s Huge Oil Reserves

Independent Audit Confirms Saudi Aramco’s Huge Oil Reserves

The external audit of the…

Crude Holds Steady After Significant Gasoline Build

Crude Holds Steady After Significant Gasoline Build

Strong builds in U.S. gasoline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Demand Won’t Peak Soon: IEA Chief

By Irina Slav - Jan 30, 2017, 5:58 PM CST Oil storage Asia

Crude oil demand won’t peak anytime soon, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said, adding that growth will be spurred by emerging economies.

Reuters quoted Birol as saying that, “We do not see in the near and medium terms oil products can be substituted by other fuels. More than one third of growth comes from trucks in developing Asia.”

Birol is not the first industry insider or observer to pin the hopes of the oil industry on emerging nations, and for good reason: while developed economies in Europe are firmly on the path to renewable energy, emerging economies simply cannot afford such a shift in their energy mix so quickly, although efforts to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels are being made there as well.

Birol, speaking at GE’s Oil and Gas Annual Meeting in Italy, also warned that oil markets are in for further volatility because of the lack of new upstream investments, brought about by the 2014 oil price crash. He suggested the current volatility will intensify unless this year some large-scale new oil projects are announced to quench worries about a future deficit of the fuel.

Markets are already excessively volatile, but the main concern right now seems to still be about the global glut that OPEC and 11 non-OPEC producers agreed to address by cutting daily production.

Earlier this month, Birol was quoted as saying that OPEC’s efforts will pay off and prices will stabilize, driving higher production, which will serve to increase volatility by curbing demand. The higher production refers to the U.S. shale patch, where E&Ps are already pumping more. Further, Birol said at the time, China might also start increasing its domestic output as demand is rising and so is the country’s dependence on imported crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Next Post

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout
API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

 PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

PwC Advising Saudis On $20B In Cut Projects

 Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com