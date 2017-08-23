Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

5 Oil & Gold Companies To Watch In 2017

5 Oil & Gold Companies To Watch In 2017

The best way to make…

EIA Spreads Optimism With Double Draw

EIA Spreads Optimism With Double Draw

Less than a day after…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Microsoft, Halliburton Partner To Digitize Oil And Gas Industry

By Irina Slav - Aug 23, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Digital

Halliburton and Microsoft have struck a partnership that will see the oil industry transform in radical ways, Microsoft said in a statement, digitizing a massive business that has been wary of sharing information.

It’s a marriage of Big Oil and Big Data that Bloomberg’s Liam Denning says “is a big reason OPEC is doomed”.

Microsoft and Halliburton will collaborate in areas of machine learning, augmented reality, and user interactions. As part of the joint work, the oilfield services giant will use Microsoft’s hardware solutions including HoloLens, Surface, Azure, and its Internet of Things solutions.

The purpose is to digitize the upstream industry and improve exploration results by applying things like deep learning and augmented reality to reserve estimations, modeling and simulation, which would result in highly interactive applications for the industry, Microsoft said.

Halliburton said that it will move the DecisionSpace 365 platform it uses to Microsoft’s cloud, Azure, to enable real-time data streaming from IoT devices in the field. This would in turn help deep-learning models developed by Microsoft optimize well-drilling and improve cost efficiencies, ultimately lowering production costs per barrel of oil.

The oil industry in general has been wary of digital technology, and the cloud and IoT specifically, because of the amounts of information companies would rather keep to themselves. Yet, the digital evolution couldn’t pass them by and now the industry is catching up by adopting cloud and Big Data solutions, alongside supercomputers and cutting-edge imaging technology to improve its exploration results and, in future, production yields, all the while keeping its focus on lowering production costs.

Oil is ultimately a high-tech industry, as Denning notes: it uses a lot of advanced technology in its exploration activities. Now, it is embracing Big Data and other digital tech to improve its processes and, ultimately, boost bottom lines. The tech sector is only too happy to help them integrate their processes and ensure a constant and reliable flow of data that would optimize what is being done or needs to be done in the field.

By Irina Slav For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Keeps Top Spot As China’s No.1 Crude Supplier

Next Post

U.S. Urges Kurdistan To Delay Independence Referendum

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Slammed After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Big Oil Nervous As Venezuela’s Maduro Seizes More Power

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com