Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports

The hurricanes that struck the…

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

A sharp fall in industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going

By Irina Slav - Sep 22, 2017, 11:24 AM CDT Riyadh

Goldman Sachs’ chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, has urged Saudi Arabia to pursue faster progress on its Vision 2030 economic diversification program. Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, the executive explained that the reform should move ahead “so that what you want to have produce more stability in the long-run doesn’t produce instability in the short-run.

The task is challenging: it seems that Saudi Arabia does not have all the resources—not just financial but human—to make Vision 2030 happen at a quicker pace. The Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund head, Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, who was on the same forum panel as Blankfein, acknowledged the challenges, recognizing the need for the country to attract more foreign talent, but added that unlike in its early days, the Vision 2030 plan is now garnering more support.

It appears that the business development model that Riyadh aims to use for its diversification program will be Aramco, which the Goldman Sachs head called “world class,” achieved, the comment implied, with the help of highly qualified expats.

Aramco will in fact be instrumental in the implementation of Vision 2030. The program envisages large-scale educational, healthcare, employment, and other reforms that will need billions. These billions will come from the state oil company’s IPO, scheduled for 2018.

Related: Kyrgyzstan Unveils Revamped Transnational Gas Pipeline

The deal, however, is not all but done. While based on oil reserves, Aramco is the tastiest morsel in the pack of global oil companies, it’s not just reserves that make up the basis for an IPO pricing. Aramco is a notoriously opaque company, financially speaking, and this must change quickly so investors are attracted to the purchase. First, however, the company needs to select its secondary listing venue, as London and New York use differing financial reporting standards.

Even with a financial report, however, some observers are loath to believe that Aramco will attract many suitors. According to them, the factual accuracy of any data that Aramco releases could be tainted by the urgent need of the Kingdom to start working on Vision 2030.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension

Next Post

Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com