Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Despite Conflict, Yemen Tries To Win International Oil Firms Back

The Best Kept Secret Of The Electric Car Boom

The Best Kept Secret Of The Electric Car Boom

The revolution of the Lithium…

U.S. Shale Jobs Are Coming Back

U.S. Shale Jobs Are Coming Back

The recovery of U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Conflict, Yemen Tries To Win International Oil Firms Back

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2017, 3:57 PM CST Oil terminal on fire

There have been ‘positive indicators’ that international oil companies could resume activities and investments in Yemen, news outlet The New Arab reports, quoting a representative of the country’s exiled Saudi-backed government.

According to the Minister of Oil and Minerals, Seif Sharif, international oil firms were encouraged by signs of stability in Yemen’s oil provinces in Hadramout, Marib, and Shabwa in particular. These regions have shown that they have potentially large oil, gas and minerals reserves, The New Arab quoted Sharif as saying.

Yemen had proved reserves of oil totaling 3 billion barrels as of January 2014. That same year Yemen’s oil production averaged 127,000 bpd. However, the civil war that’s been raging for almost two years has forced nearly all production at Yemen’s oil and gas fields to be shut in, and oil majors have been shuttering projects there as hostilities and port blockades hampered security, production and exports.

In Yemen’s conflict, clashes between Shia and Sunni tribal formations heated up with the entrance on the scene of Iran – backing the Shia Houthi rebels – and Saudi Arabia – backing the elected pro-Saudi government now in exile – and evolved into an all-out proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Related: How Tillerson Could Jeopardize Geopolitics In Iraq

Last week, media reports said that Yemen may export later in January its first crude oil shipment since August, according to fixture list data showing that Glencore had booked an oil tanker to dock in Yemen on January 15.

Apart from the raging war that has led to humanitarian and fuel shortage crises, Yemen’s purely oil-connected problem is that its existing fields are close to maturity and in the absence of new oil discoveries, its crude reserves would be exhausted in less than a decade.

Although Yemen is not a major oil producer, especially compared to other Middle Eastern countries, its geographical location is strategic as it sits on the Bab el-Mandab strait, a key chokepoint in international shipping.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Claws Back To Regain Top African Oil Producer Slot From Angola

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com