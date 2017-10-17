The Natural Gas Market Is Set To Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.06 +0.18 +0.35%
Brent Crude 58.23 +0.35 +0.60%
Mars US 53.03 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
Urals 54.44 -0.30 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.33 +0.73 +1.50%
Natural Gas 2.933 -0.03 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.88 +0.30 +0.54%
Murban 58.53 +0.25 +0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.26 -0.36 -0.66%
Basra Light 53.51 +0.03 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 57.46 -0.14 -0.24%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 57.49 -0.19 -0.33%
Girassol 57.74 -0.19 -0.33%
Opec Basket 55.74 +0.62 +1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.41 -0.02 -0.05%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.76 +0.43 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.30 +0.74 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 45.83 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Eagle Ford 49.78 +0.01 +0.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 +0.01 +0.02%
Kansas Common 42.00 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.57 +0.67 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 4 hours Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 5 hours China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 6 hours UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 6 hours Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 hours VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 8 hours Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 9 hours Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 10 hours OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 1 day Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 1 day Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 1 day EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 1 day Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 4 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 4 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 4 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 4 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 4 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 5 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 5 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 5 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 5 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 5 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 5 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 5 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 5 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 5 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 6 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 6 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 6 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 6 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 6 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 6 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 7 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 7 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 7 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Russia Gets Foothold In The World’s Hottest NatGas Discovery

Buying a 30% stake in…

Alt Text

The Natural Gas Giant To Challenge Israel

With no hydrocarbon reserves of…

Alt Text

Qatar Uses Saudi Strategy To Conquer LNG Markets

Qatar, the country with the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Natural Gas Market Is Set To Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Nat Gas

Lower-for-longer oil prices and the advance of renewable energy and electric vehicles have made Big Oil plan for a gradual shift toward natural gas in their production portfolios.  

All current projections point to natural gas as the fastest-growing fossil fuel in the energy mix for decades to come. Pitched as the cleanest burning hydrocarbon (compared to coal and oil), natural gas is expected to be the bridge fuel between coal and renewables, until storage solutions allow renewables to become less intermittent.

How bright natural gas’s future will be depends on how competitive its prices are, especially in the Asian markets, according to Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Liam Denning

There’s no doubt that natural gas demand will continue to rise. The questions are: By how much? And, will natural gas have the time to assert itself as the cleaner bridge fuel until renewables take over?

All of Big Oil’s five are betting on natural gas in the future.

Natural gas already makes up more than half of Shell’s production. Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne says that gas is the fossil fuel of the future and is “flexible enough to offer the right combination with renewables… we are positioning Total more and more on gas, and in 35 years Total will produce and distribute more gas than oil.”

BP plans on lower-for-longer oil prices and is “shifting towards gas in our portfolio as part of our business strategy.” ExxonMobil sees natural gas as “a major game changer with fewer emissions, flexibility and abundance.” Natural gas is a growing segment of Chevron’s energy portfolio, and the group says it has “the capabilities required to develop resources and deliver natural gas to markets where its use is growing.”

 Related: Canada Aims To Solve U.S. Nuclear Woes

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global gas demand is expected to grow by 1.6 percent annually over the next five years, with China accounting for 40 percent of this growth.

Looking at the longer term, until 2040, China needs to accelerate the pace of building gas-fired generation capacity to 8.7 gigawatts annually, compared to 5 GW built every year between 2010–2015, to underpin growth projections of 1.6 percent, Alex Dewar of Boston Consulting Group’s Center for Energy Impact tells Bloomberg’s Denning.   

China is already preparing for a natural gas import boom, and is building LNG import facilities as it pushes for cleaner energy to cope with severe pollution.

The LNG market is already well supplied, and new U.S. liquefaction capacity is also coming online. “This LNG glut is already affecting price formation and traditional business models—and attracting new LNG-consuming countries like Pakistan, Thailand and Jordan,” the IEA said in its Gas 2017 report.

According to Dewar, the current glut may hurt LNG providers in the short term due to depressed prices, but it could help them in the longer run because the oversupply also encourages the construction of infrastructure by current and potential buyers.

Industry will be the leading demand growth driver through 2022, according to the IEA, while power generation—the main gas-consuming segment—is expected to grow more modestly, by less than 1 percent annually.

“In many mature markets, the rapid increase in power generation from renewables, combined with modest growth in electricity demand, limits opportunities for thermal generation. In many emerging markets that rely on imported gas, especially those without a price on carbon or strict regulations on air pollution, gas faces very strong competition from coal,” the IEA said.

Related: Oil Markets Fear Iraqi Escalation

Until 2022, the IEA sees gas gaining a firmer foothold in South and East Asia as the availability of ample, competitively priced supply would help to expand opportunities. China and India will lead the demand growth in Asia, but other countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh “show a similar picture of strong growth underpinned by cheaper LNG and incremental gas use for power and industry.”  

Global natural gas demand will certainly increase, but to what extent largely depends on natural gas price competitiveness compared to renewables, and to coal in markets without carbon pricing.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The U.S. LNG Boom Could Be About To Stall
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018
The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

 Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com