Canada Aims To Solve U.S. Nuclear Woes

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.74 +0.23 +0.45%
Brent Crude 57.46 +0.23 +0.40%
Mars US 52.66 -0.75 -1.40%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 53.79 -0.78 -1.43%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 02.88 +0.00 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.13 -0.75 -1.34%
Murban 57.88 -0.65 -1.11%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.09 -0.27 -0.50%
Basra Light 52.77 -0.83 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 57.37 -0.33 -0.57%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Girassol 57.69 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.82 -0.70 -1.77%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Giddings 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 57.00 -0.71 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 45.24 -0.75 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.74 -0.75 -1.55%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 8 hours Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 10 hours Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 11 hours Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 12 hours OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 13 hours London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 14 hours Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 17 hours Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 23 hours India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 1 day Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 2 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 2 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 2 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 2 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 3 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 3 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 3 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 3 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 3 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 3 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 4 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 4 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 4 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 6 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 6 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 6 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 7 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 7 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 7 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 7 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 7 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 7 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 7 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says

Breaking News:

British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms

Alt Text

The Mysterious Company Behind Kyrgyzstan's Hydro Disaster

Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower drama has reached…

Alt Text

The World’s Most Dangerous Dams

Hydroelectric dams are a nifty…

Alt Text

Once Mighty Hydropower Falls Behind Other Renewables

In April 2014, Solar, wind…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Hydroelectric
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Aims To Solve U.S. Nuclear Woes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 16, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Hydro

Canada believes it may have the answer to replacing some U.S. nuclear capacity with other forms of carbon-free energy.  

When New York state and Massachusetts retire three nuclear reactors between 2019 and 2021, the two states will lose a combined 2.7 gigawatts of carbon-free power. Both states want to replace that capacity with other forms of clean energy, in line with their ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the share of renewables in their energy mix.

Some thousand miles north, Hydro-Quebec, owned by the Quebec government, is struggling with stagnate demand at home, and as it expands its hydropower generation capacity, the company seeks to sell power to New York and Massachusetts.

Hydro-Quebec faces strong competition from wind and solar proposals in the two U.S. states. In addition, hydropower is a reliable baseload option, but environmentalists say it is destructive to rivers and to river and nearby forest habitats.

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Mass., is planned to cease operations on May 31, 2019, while the two operating units at the Indian Point Energy Center will close in 2020-2021, with the decision driven by sustained low wholesale energy prices.

The closing of the three reactors would mean that NY and Massachusetts will lose a total of 2.7 gigawatts of carbon-free power.

This year, both NY state and Massachusetts issued requests for proposals for clean energy projects. Massachusetts seeks renewable energy generation and renewable energy credits (RECs) of 9,450,000 MWh annually and seeks proposals for long-term contracts of 15–20 years to provide the distribution companies with clean energy generation. The state has received more than 40 bids, including proposals from Hydro-Quebec-led developments. Hydro-Quebec says it is proposing six options —either 100-percent hydropower or a hydro-wind supply blend — offered over one of three proposed new transmission lines. Related: Iraq Seizes Kirkuk, Briefly Knocks 350,000 Bpd Offline

“Our hydropower can be the foundation to reduce the overall price of electricity for the people of Massachusetts and help the state integrate more renewable sources onto its grid,” Hydro-Quebec’s CEO Éric Martel said in the company release in July.

New York State—which targets 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030—said last month that it had received more than 200 bids from large-scale, clean energy project developers in response to two requests for proposals. The requests are seeking to procure 2.5 million megawatt hours of electricity from renewable energy resources, and the state will announce winners next month.

Hydro-Quebec is bidding in this tender as well. It has submitted two proposals, one to optimize the existing infrastructure, and another to deliver 5.8 to 8.3 terawatthours (TWh) per year over a new or expanded interconnection into New York from Quebec.

In Massachusetts, Hydro-Quebec will have a lot of competition from wind projects.

“There’s a lot of wind proposed,” Robert Grace, president of the clean-energy consulting company Sustainable Energy Advantage, told Bloomberg.

Massachusetts could “meet the targets without relying heavily on hydro,” he noted.

Hydropower is not the top choice for New York, according to urban research and advocacy organization Regional Plan Association.

Related: This Major Political Shift Could Rock Copper Markets

“We would ideally like to see wind and solar replace Indian Point,” Robert Freudenberg, a vice president for energy and environment at the RPA, told Bloomberg. “But we’re not naive enough to think that we can get there that quickly,” Freudenberg added.

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, on the other hand, argues that the province’s hydroelectricity is competitive.

 “If, despite these arguments contracts don’t get signed, we don’t depend on them -- we’ll do something else,” Leitao told Bloomberg in an interview.

New York and Massachusetts will soon decide how competitive Quebec’s hydropower is when they award the projects that will grow their clean energy power generation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Mysterious Company Behind Kyrgyzstan's Hydro Disaster
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Dale Haessel on October 16 2017 said:
    Canada needs to support Nuclear Energy. At least Vogtle is being built in US. For Canada to support US Nuclear we need to start building nuclear reactors rather than deferring it. Nuclear is the only clean base load energy available.

    US should be supporting its nuclear industry as should all countries. It is by far the safest form of energy.
  • Jim Hopf on October 17 2017 said:
    Nuclear woes? We don't have any genuine nuclear woes. Nothing wrong with the nukes. Anti-nuclear politics is the "woeful" situation. Indian Point, which was profitable, is being closed by outright political force. Other plants, like Pilgrim, are indirectly being politically closed, through politically-imposed costs.

    People think that if nuclear is replaced by another non-fossil source (on paper) then the nuke closure did not result in increased emissions, or set the global warming effort back. This is nonsense. Hydro power used to replace nuclear generation could be used to replace fossil generation instead. No matter how you slice it, it is effectively a choice of *fossil fuels* over nuclear.

    No society that is genuinely concerned about global warming would do this. If we were really concerned about GW, we would use all additions of non-emitting generation (solar, wind, hydro, even new nuclear) to replace fossil fuels, not existing nuclear. Only after fossil fuel use is gone would we start discussing the relative merits of different non-emitting sources.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices
Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

 Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com