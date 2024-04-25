Shale Gas Reactor Could Saves Millions in Propylene Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.76 +0.95 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.21 +1.19 +1.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.20 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.615 -0.038 -2.30%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.768 +0.033 +1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 174 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.768 +0.033 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.71 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.93 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.94 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 878 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.64 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.32 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.90 +0.45 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.45 +1.94 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 331 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 69.61 -0.55 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.96 -0.55 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.21 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.31 -0.55 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.01 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.06 -0.55 -0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 86.01 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.41 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.49 -0.63 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 88.00 -0.37 -0.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.39 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.29 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 -0.29 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 54 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours e-truck insanity
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 4 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Chevron Kazakhstan Oil JV Start New Tengiz Production

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

Biden’s LNG Pause Could Have a Significant Impact On Global Energy Security

The Biden administration's decision to…

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Low prices invariably stimulate stronger…

Conflicts Could Put West Africa's Oil Supply At Risk

Conflicts Could Put West Africa's Oil Supply At Risk

Potential spillover of conflicts to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Gas Reactor Could Saves Millions in Propylene Production

By Brian Westenhaus - Apr 25, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • New chemical reactor efficiently makes propylene from shale gas.
  • Hydrogen gas separation allows for higher propane pressures and more propylene production.
  • A plant producing 500,000 metric tons of propylene annually could save as much as $23.5 million using this method.
Refinery

University of Michigan engineers have designed new chemical reactor to make an important ingredient for plastics, adhesives, carpet fibers, household cleaners and more from natural gas. The idea could reduce manufacturing costs in a post-petroleum economy by millions of dollars.

The research paper has been published in the journal Science.

The reactor creates propylene, a workhorse chemical that is also used to make a long list of industrial chemicals, including ingredients for nitrile rubber found in automotive hoses and seals as well as blue protective gloves.

Most propylene used today comes from oil refineries, which collect it as a byproduct of refining crude oil into gasoline. As oil and gasoline fall out of vogue in favor of natural gas, solar, and wind energy, production of propylene and other oil-derived products could fall below the current demand without new ways to make them.

Natural gas extracted from shale holds one potential alternative to propylene sourced from crude oil. It’s rich in propane, which resembles propylene closely enough to be a promising precursor material, but current methods to make propylene from natural gas are still too inefficient to bridge the gap in supply and demand.

Suljo Linic, the Martin Lewis Perl Collegiate Professor of Chemical Engineering and the corresponding author of the study published in Science explained, “It’s very hard to economically convert propane into propylene. You need to heat that reaction to drive it, and standard methods require very high temperatures to produce enough propylene. At those temperatures, you don’t just get propylene but solid carbon deposits and other undesirable products that impair the catalyst. To regenerate the reactor, we need to burn off the solid carbon deposits often, which makes the process inefficient.”

The researchers’ new reactor system efficiently makes propylene from shale gas by separating propane into propylene and hydrogen gas. It also gives hydrogen a way out, changing the balance between the concentration of propane and reaction products in a way that allows more propylene to be made. Once separated, the hydrogen can also be safely burned away from the propane, heating the reactor enough to speed up the reactions without making any undesirable compounds.

This separation is achieved through the reactor’s nested, hollow-fiber membrane tubing. The innermost tube is made up of materials that splits the propane into propylene and hydrogen gas. While the tubing keeps most of the propylene inside the innermost chamber, the hydrogen gas can escape into an outer chamber through pores in a membrane layer of the material.

Inside that chamber, the hydrogen gas is controllably burned by mixing in precise amounts of oxygen.

Because the hydrogen can be burned inside the reactor and can operate under higher propane pressures, the technology could allow plants to produce propylene from natural gas without installing extra heaters.

A plant that produces 500,000 metric tons of propylene annually could save as much as $23.5 million over other methods starting with shale gas, according to the researchers’ estimates. Those savings come on top of the operational savings from burning hydrogen produced in reaction, rather than other fuels.

The research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Basic Energy Sciences, the RAPID Manufacturing Institute and the National Science Foundation. The reactor materials were studied at the Michigan Center for Materials Characterization. The team is pursuing patent protection with the assistance of U-M Innovation Partnerships and is seeking partners to bring the technology to market. Suljo Linic is also a professor of integrative systems and design.

**

While propylene isn’t on every consumer’s mind as they shop it is on nearly every product designer’s mind/ of not in the product itself there is a provability the packaging might involvesome propylene. It's a common material in the modern world.

ADVERTISEMENT

So any means to produce it at a cleaner and lower cost is going to be welcome.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Prepares to Tighten Screws on Russian LNG Imports
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?
The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com