Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Alt Text

Strong Inventory Draws Suggest OPEC Deal Is Working

Oil prices fell a bit…

Alt Text

The Oil Price Tug Of War

Oil prices are currently stuck…

Alt Text

Could The Battery Boom Lead To A Lithium Shortage?

While demand for lithium-based electric…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 18, 2017, 12:25 PM CDT oil rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States fell this week by 3 rigs as drillers in the United States proceed more cautiously as oil prices fail to sustain any significant increase. Combined, the total oil and gas rig count in the US now stands at 946 rigs, up 455 rigs from the year prior, with oil rigs in the United States decreasing by 5 and gas rigs increasing by 1.

Oil rigs in the United States now number 763—357 rigs above this time last year.

Canada lost 6 oil rigs this week, with the number of gas rigs holding steady—for a total of 214 oil and gas rigs—93 above the year ago levels.

Prices fell on Friday despite the Energy Information Administration’s Wednesday report that the United States’ crude oil inventory had fallen by 8.9 million barrels of inventory—after last week’s report of a 6.5-million-barrel decline. Thursday’s report that Saudi Arabia’s oil exports had hit a 33-month low—and that it had likely fallen further in July and would continue in August—had also failed to sustainably lift prices.

Barrel prices for WTI is more than $1 lower on the week—for a second week in a row, and .17% down on the day, trading at $47.01 at 11:44am EST. Brent was trading down 0.43% at $51.25, with the spread reaching more than $4 between the two—almost a four-fold increase from a year ago. Related: Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

The rise in the number of active rigs in the US has slowed in recent weeks, with the 5-week average gain for US oil rig count falling into negative territory, compared to the previous 5-week average gain of 5 rigs. Despite the falling average weekly gain in active US oil rigs, US crude oil production continues to increase, with average production averaging 9.502 million barrels per day for the week ending August 11, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), who now expects US production to reach an average of 9.9 million barrels per day in 2018.

As of 12:10 PM CST, Brent Crude was up 2.98 percent at $52.55 per barrel. Find more crude oil prices on the Oil Price Charts page.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Citi: U.S. Shale Beats OPEC At $40 Oil

Next Post

Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

 Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

 Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Most Commented

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Was Trump Right About Coal?

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com