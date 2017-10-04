Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.46 +0.04 +0.08%
Brent Crude 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mars US 51.69 -0.15 -0.29%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 52.92 -0.60 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.16 +0.42 +0.75%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.955 +0.06 +2.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.18 -0.65 -1.19%
Murban 56.18 -0.65 -1.14%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.00 +0.46 +0.88%
Basra Light 51.78 -0.20 -0.38%
Saharan Blend 56.29 +0.54 +0.97%
Bonny Light 56.16 +0.42 +0.75%
Bonny Light 56.16 +0.42 +0.75%
Girassol 56.51 +0.42 +0.75%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.43 -0.08 -0.21%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.75 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.50 -0.25 -0.61%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 44.37 -0.16 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 48.32 -0.16 -0.33%
Eagle Ford 48.32 -0.16 -0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.87 -0.16 -0.34%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 19 hours Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 20 hours India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 21 hours Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 23 hours Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 1 day Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 1 day Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 2 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 2 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 2 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 2 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 2 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 2 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 2 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 5 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 5 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 5 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 5 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 5 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 5 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 5 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 5 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 5 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 6 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 6 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 6 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 6 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 6 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 6 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 6 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 7 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 7 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 7 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 7 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 7 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 7 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development

Breaking News:

Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production

Alt Text

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi has joined the wave…

Alt Text

Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil

The Iraqi government has asked…

Alt Text

ISIS Sets Fire To Oil Wells Near Iraq’s Kirkuk

Trying to retain their positions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Oct 04, 2017, 9:47 AM CDT Strong Crude Draw Boosts Oil Prices

The biggest oil price third-quarter rally in years came to a grinding halt this week with preliminary OPEC production figures for September suggesting an increase, quickly dampening enthusiasm about record-high oil cut deal compliance rates in August. The latest inventory data from API added to pessimism with a 4.19-million-barrel build in gasoline stockpiles.

Now EIA is out with official oil and fuels inventory figures and these figures will certainly make oil bulls perk up. The authority said crude oil inventories in the week to September 29 dropped by as much as 6 million barrels to 465 million barrels.

This compares with an average analyst expectation of a 300,000-barrel draw, although the actual forecasts ranged from a build of 2.7 million barrels to a decline of 3 million barrels among 11 analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal.

For gasoline stockpiles, the EIA had some not so good news for traders, but it could have been worse: inventories of the fuel rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, suggesting that the drop in gasoline demand following the end of driving season is already in progress. Still, it’s not as bleak as API’s figures yesterday that foretold of a 4.19-million-barrel build. Related: This Giant Oil Trader Sees Upside For Oil Prices

Refinery maintenance season is looming large over U.S. facilities but last week these processed crude at an average rate of 16 million bpd, compared with 16.2 million bpd in the week before, producing 9.9 million bpd of gasoline, flat on the previous week.

WTI was trading at US$50.23 at the time of writing, while Brent was changing hands at US$55.83, both sharply down from last week’s multi-year highs. Analysts are split on what comes next, with some insisting that there is a fundamental driver behind the rally and it will return, and others arguing that the last quarter of the year is not the best time for WTI, and chances are that we’ll see consistently low prices until the end of the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Bearish Backlash In Energy This Fall
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • michael on October 04 2017 said:
    check out in the report the exports .... almost 2 million barrels.... prices have little to move as US will keep producing more crude to counter OPEC

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

 Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

 Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Expert Analysis: Oil Prices Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com