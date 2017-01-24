Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

BridgeTex Pipeline Boosts Permian Crude Delivery Capacity

Alt Text

Brazil’s Massive Oil Upside Explained In One Chart

As multi-billion barrel discoveries become…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Bullish OPEC Data

In its latest Monthly Oil…

Alt Text

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil production in Asia’s biggest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

North Sea Oil Producers Cash In On Asian Demand, OPEC Deal

By Irina Slav - Jan 24, 2017, 8:15 AM CST North Sea Jette Field

Crude oil from the North Sea is flowing to Asia at record rates, set to reach 12 million barrels this month, Bloomberg reports, citing shipping data. Tankers carrying 9 million barrels are already on their way to Asian refiners and another 3 million barrels are to be loaded this week.

North Sea producers have been struggling with falling yields due to field depletion and lack of capital for investments in new deposits because of the price crash, in addition to a mini-glut of 12 million barrels of crude accumulated since the start of the price crash. The glut was relieved late last year thanks again to Asian refiners.

The increased demand for North Sea oil from Asia comes on the back of the OPEC production cut agreement that saw many Middle Eastern producers slash their exports in proportion with output cuts. This curb in Middle Eastern supply has made the more expensive North Sea blends inevitably more appealing, hence the record loadings.

These developments, although certainly good for North Sea energy firms, raise the question how long it will take Middle Eastern producers to recapture the market share they will certainly lose over the next five months, until the production cut agreement is in force. Related: Oil Prices Could Reach $60 This Year: Novak

If Chinese demand for oil continues to rise as predicted, to 12 million bpd, this year the hunger for alternative supplies will persist, allowing more players to replace Middle Eastern producers that supply Asian markets. Once there, they are unlikely to go quietly once the Middle East states return.

This prospect could turn the next five months into a nervous game and reduce the willingness of the signatories to the agreement to keep their end of the bargain, despite the recently announced setting up of a monitoring committee to ensure compliance.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Sands Are An Easy Target But They Are Going Nowhere

Next Post

Trump Angers Buffett – To Sign Executive Orders On Keystone, Dakota Pipelines
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?
Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

 Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

Oil Slides After Massive Rig Count Gain

 Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

Despite OPEC Deal Oil Prices Could Fall Sharply From Here

 $25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

$25 Trillion Investment Needed To Meet Future Oil Demand

Most Commented

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?

Can U.S. Shale Add 1 Million Bpd In 2017?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com