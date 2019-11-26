U.S. Energy Emissions Rise For The First Time In Half A Decade

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.22 -0.19 -0.33%
Brent Crude 30 mins 63.21 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 -0.002 -0.08%
Mars US 1 hour 58.11 +0.30 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.35 -0.54%
Urals 18 hours 58.40 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.27 +0.32 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 -0.002 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.83 -0.25 -0.39%
Murban 2 days 65.49 -0.11 -0.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.81 -9.97 -15.39%
Basra Light 2 days 68.52 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Girassol 2 days 65.04 +0.13 +0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.35 -0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.51 +0.24 +0.68%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 52.01 +0.24 +0.46%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 58.41 +0.24 +0.41%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.26 +0.24 +0.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.76 +0.24 +0.51%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.76 +0.24 +0.51%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.26 +0.24 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.01 +0.24 +0.43%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.26 +0.24 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Giddings 18 hours 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
ANS West Coast 75 days 65.33 -0.49 -0.74%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.36 +0.40 +0.77%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.59 +0.24 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 mins Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 3 hours "Leaked" request by some Democrats that asked Nancy to coordinate censure vote instead of impeachment vote.
  • 1 day Active Oil Rigs
  • 6 hours China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 13 hours The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 23 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 6 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 1 day Contaminated Oil
  • 1 day Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures
  • 16 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Alt Text

Big Oil Hit Hard By Supreme Court Rejection

The U.S. Supreme Court has…

Alt Text

Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?

The fight against climate change…

Alt Text

The U.S. States Looking To Reshape Transport Regulation

A group of U.S. states…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Energy Emissions Rise For The First Time In Half A Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tailpipe

Higher natural gas consumption due to extreme summer and winter weather and increased petroleum demand in transportation in a strong economy resulted in the United States reversing in 2018 several years of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reductions in the energy sector, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Last year, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions increased by 2.7 percent compared to 2017, primarily due to the higher emissions from natural gas and petroleum. The emissions increase in 2018 was the first such annual rise since 2014, EIA said.

U.S. emissions of CO2 in the energy sector have dropped in six of the past ten years. Even with last year’s rise, the emissions in 2018 were still 12 percent lower than the energy-related emissions back in 2005, according to EIA’s data series.

The only fossil fuel with lower emissions in 2018 compared to 2017 was coal, with CO2 emissions down 4 percent, as natural gas has increasingly replaced coal in electricity generation in the past few years.

Declining coal demand in the U.S. and rising demand for natural gas and renewables have hit coal production and the number of active coal mines in the United States has dropped by more than half since peak coal production in 2008, EIA said earlier this year.

In a major milestone, renewables held a larger share than coal in U.S. monthly electricity generation in April 2019, for the first time ever, reflecting seasonal factors and longer-term trends such as coal’s decline and renewables’ rise. Yet, renewables overtaking coal will be an April blip, as the EIA expected coal to provide more electricity than renewables in the United States for the remaining months of 2019.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the U.S. saw its CO2 emissions rise by 3.1 percent in 2018, reversing a declining trend. Despite last year’s increase, emissions in the United States remain around their 1990 levels, or 14 percent below their peak in 2000.

“This is the largest absolute decline among all countries since 2000,” the IEA says in its Global Energy & CO2 Status Report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

There’s No Quick Fix To Global Emissions Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”
Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

 Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com