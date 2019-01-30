More Than Half Of U.S. Coal Mines Have Closed Since 2008

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.47 +0.24 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.89 +0.35 +0.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.905 +0.051 +1.79%
Mars US 8 hours 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 1 day 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.905 +0.051 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 1 day 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 1 day 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 1 day 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 43.23 +0.92 +2.17%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 51.38 +0.92 +1.82%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 54.23 +0.92 +1.73%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.93 +0.92 +1.80%
Peace Sour 9 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Peace Sour 9 days 48.78 +0.92 +1.92%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 51.48 +0.92 +1.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 53.73 +0.92 +1.74%
Central Alberta 9 days 49.23 +0.92 +1.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 1 day 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 1 day 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 5 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 20 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 days No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 14 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 3 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 5 hours Oil prices forecast
The Most Important Oil Factor In 2019

The Most Important Oil Factor In 2019

As oil markets are rebalancing,…

The Key Risks For Oil In February

The Key Risks For Oil In February

Oil has been trading sideways…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

More Than Half Of U.S. Coal Mines Have Closed Since 2008

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 30, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Coal Shipping

Declining coal demand in the U.S. and rising demand for natural gas and renewables have hit coal production and the number of active coal mines in the United States has dropped by more than half since peak coal production in 2008, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Wednesday.

U.S. coal production has declined by more than a third since peaking in 2008, while the number of active coal mines plunged to 671 mines in 2017 from 1,435 mines in 2008, the EIA has estimated.

Lower coal demand since 2008 has resulted in closures of smaller and less efficient mines, with most mine closures in the Appalachian region.

“The uptick in mine closures since 2008 has largely been driven by economics, and smaller, less profitable mines have been more susceptible to closures,” the EIA said.

At the end of last year, the EIA estimated that U.S. coal consumption in 2018 was expected to have dropped by 4 percent on the year to the lowest level of coal consumption since 1979.

The U.S. electric power sector accounted for 93 percent of total U.S. coal consumption between 2007 and 2018. But since 2007, coal consumption in the electricity generation sector has declined, due to retirements of coal-fired power plants and lower utilization rates of coal power plants which have been facing growing competition from natural gas-fired power generation and from renewable energy sources. Coal’s market share has shrunk at the expense of natural gas and renewables, the EIA said. 

In its latest inventory of electric generators, the EIA said earlier this month that wind, natural gas, and solar capacity will lead the new electricity capacity in the United States in 2019, while coal-fired generation will account for more than half of scheduled capacity retirements.

In 2019, the U.S. electric power sector is expected to add 23.7 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity, while 8.3 GW capacity is planned to be retired. Among the capacity scheduled for retirement, coal will lead with 53 percent of all planned retirements, followed by natural gas with 27 percent, and nuclear with 18 percent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon, Plains All American, Lotus To Build 1-Million-Bpd Permian Pipeline

Next Post

Exxon, Plains All American, Lotus To Build 1-Million-Bpd Permian Pipeline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com