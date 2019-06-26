Renewables Overtake Coal In U.S. Electricity Mix For The First Time

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.17 +1.34 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.40 +1.12 +1.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 22 hours 61.23 -0.37 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
Urals 16 hours 61.00 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.63 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.26 -0.78 -1.22%
Murban 2 days 64.36 -0.74 -1.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.30 +1.11 +1.94%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 +0.43 +0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.02 +0.76 +1.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.49 +0.95 +1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.96 +1.37 +3.29%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.83 +0.33 +0.76%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 53.48 -0.07 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 58.28 -0.07 -0.12%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 53.33 +0.18 +0.34%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.83 -0.07 -0.13%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.83 -0.07 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.33 -0.07 -0.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.58 -0.07 -0.12%
Central Alberta 23 hours 52.08 -0.07 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.98 +0.11 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.33 +1.55 +2.99%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.96 -0.07 -0.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 8 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 43 mins To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 37 mins The Plastics Problem
  • 8 hours Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 20 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 21 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 3 hours On the hobby side of things
  • 16 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 10 hours Cap and trade: What could Oregon’s carbon policy cost you?
  • 22 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 14 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor

Breaking News:

Renewables Overtake Coal In U.S. Electricity Mix For The First Time

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley has…

The Big Unknown In OPEC’s New Deal

The Big Unknown In OPEC’s New Deal

Russian oil minister Alexander Novak…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewables Overtake Coal In U.S. Electricity Mix For The First Time

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 26, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Offshore wind

Renewables held a larger share than coal in U.S. monthly electricity generation in April 2019, for the first time ever, reflecting seasonal factors and longer-term trends such as coal’s decline and renewables’ rise, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

In April 2019, when U.S. electricity demand is often at its lowest because of mild temperatures, renewables including hydropower accounted for 23 percent of U.S. electricity generation, while coal-fired generation accounted for 20 percent of the U.S. electricity mix. Electricity generation from coal, natural gas, and nuclear is often lowest in the spring and fall months because of maintenance amid moderate temperatures and low demand for heating and air conditioning, the EIA said, pointing at the seasonal factors for renewables overtaking coal for the first time.

However, there’s an underlying long-term trend in the U.S. electricity mix—coal generation has been dropping from its peak a decade ago. Since 2015, some 47 GW of U.S. coal-fired capacity has retired, while virtually no new coal capacity has come online, the EIA said.

Yet, renewables overtaking coal will be an April blip, as the EIA expects coal to provide more electricity than renewables in the United States for the remaining months of 2019. On an annual average basis, EIA forecasts that coal will provide more electricity generation than renewables both this year and next. However, renewables will surpass nuclear generation next year, according to the EIA.

Earlier this month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Energy Infrastructure Update with data through April 2019 showed that renewable installed capacity surpassed coal, with renewables accounting for 21.56 percent of total available installed U.S. generating capacity, compared to a 21.55-percent share for coal’s installed capacity.

In its inventory of electric generators in January this year, the EIA said that wind, natural gas, and solar capacity will lead the new electricity capacity in the United States in 2019, while coal-fired generation will account for more than half of scheduled capacity retirements.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Imports First Iranian Oil Since U.S. Ended Sanction Waivers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com