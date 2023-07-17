Rising Seas, Rising Rates: The Impact Of Climate Change On Insurance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.20 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.55 -1.32 -1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 -1.27 -1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.534 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.021 -0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.021 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 3 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Gasoline Prices Inch Up As Crude Soars

The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation

The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

Energy Transition Advocates Get A Reality Check

Energy Transition Advocates Get A Reality Check

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate…

IMF Calls For Global Guidelines On Climate Reporting

IMF Calls For Global Guidelines On Climate Reporting

The IMF and European Central…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Seas, Rising Rates: The Impact Of Climate Change On Insurance

By Kurt Cobb - Jul 17, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Due to the unpredictable risks posed by climate change, insurance companies are incurring massive losses and retreating from high-risk areas, leaving state-sponsored insurance companies and ultimately taxpayers to shoulder the costs.
  • The increased premiums and financial instability from climate-related damage is making insurance less affordable and accessible, potentially leaving many without protection against major losses.
  • The growing costs associated with climate change and insurance could divert significant capital from economic growth towards maintaining the existing system, aligning with the predictions of the Limits to Growth study.
Join Our Community
Climate Change

A person buying insurance does so because he or she is concerned about the future. A house fire could lead to a financial wipe-out. A car accident resulting in hospitalization could result in savings-depleting bills without insurance.

Insurance companies, however, concern themselves primarily with the past. They pay people called actuaries to create detailed models of risk using voluminous data from the past regarding medical diagnoses, life expectancy, damage due to natural disasters, auto accident statistics and myriad other pieces of information. These models help insurance companies predict the frequency and severity of the events they insure against and thereby set their rates.

If, however, conditions that create risks are rapidly changing—as they are now with climate change—models dependent on past data become unreliable. As a result, property and casualty insurers have been stung by huge losses due to severe weather. For example, the California wildfires of 2017 and 2018 resulted in $29 billion in insurance claims. But insurers only took in $15.6 billion in premiums.

Hurricanes and floods resulted in $120 billion in insured losses in 2022. Companies expect insured losses to continue to rise as climate change intensifies.

So much of modern life depends on the availability of insurance. Homeowners who have paid off their homes can go without insurance, but few do. That's because homes are often the largest asset that a family owns. Homes with mortgages are always insured because the lender requires it. The lender wants to make sure it will get its money back in case the home is destroyed.

And no modern business can function without insurance for property and liability. Even nonprofit organizations including houses of worship carry insurance. Divine protection is not usually considered enough by those who govern such institutions.

Now the viability of the insurance industry is at risk. Insurance companies know this, and one solution is simply not to insure homes and businesses in places at high risk for flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other quickly mounting hazards. For example, many insurance companies have left Florida due to the increasingly high and unquantifiable risk. Three major insurers stopped writing polices in Florida recentlyTwelve other national companies left the state previously between 2020 through 2022. Of the remaining companies, many are Florida-only insurers and six of those became insolvent last year. Thirty Florida-only companies are being watched closely by state regulators because of fears they might become insolvent.

Climate-enhanced wildfire risks in California have led three large insurers to stop writing new policies for homeowners. The companies also say that state regulators' limits on policy premiums in the face of rising risks were part of the reason for pulling back.

Naturally, states want to keep insurance available and affordable for their citizens. So, many have opened their own property and casualty insurance companies to fill the gap left behind by private insurers. Problem is, those state-sponsored insurance companies face the same risks as the exiting private companies. Any losses that exceed resources will ultimately be made up by taxpayers, many of whom do not benefit from state-backed insurance and many of whom purchased or built homes and businesses in less risky places.

The mounting risk has not gone unnoticed by those to who insure insurance companies known as reinsurers. Insurance companies often insure themselves against major losses through reinsurance. Earlier this month reinsurers upped their rates for U.S. property and casualty insurers by as much at 50 percent.

Of course, the rest of the world is experiencing huge losses due to climate change-enhanced severe weather, too. Examples include catastrophic flooding in eastern Australia and floods affecting more than 33 million people in Pakistan, both in 2022.

It would be one thing if this new normal were a one-time change. Insurance companies could probably easily adjust. But the problem with climate change is that it is a moving target. Severe weather is going to get worse and worse as climate change continues to intensify. (This is also a problem for those seeking for fortify seawalls and levees and create more stringent building codes.)

The intersection between the prices buyers of insurance are willing or able to pay and the prices insurers need to stay solvent must of necessity shrink. And, the reluctance of insurers to take on risk they can no longer understand is already making private insurance less available. That means more and more people may go without insurance in an increasingly risky environment. And, that means one of three things:

  1. Governments choose to provide insurance. (For example, the U.S. government already provides 95 percent all the flood insurance in the country.)
  2. Governments end up paying to rebuild uninsured homes, businesses and other private infrastructure when they are damaged in natural disasters.
  3. In the absence of government help, those who are uninsured and haven't the resources to rebuild will leave or sell at rock-bottom prices whatever is left of their property. Much of what gets devastated will never be rebuilt.

Remember, climate change will not only increasingly affect private homes and businesses, but it will destroy more and more public infrastructure putting additional stress on governments both to repair that infrastructure AND to assist homeowners and businesses with their repairs and rebuilding. And, the areas affected by such catastrophes will continue to multiply. Witness the flooding that has just happened in New England in the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance costs are ultimately borne by society. Rising insurance rates are just one indication of the costs associated with climate change. We cannot just boycott high prices and hope for them to come down. They won't because risks keep increasing. That means the only way to deal with ever rising insurance rates and declining availability will be to address climate change itself.

In Limits to Growth, the groundbreaking study of future resource and capital flows, the authors noted that what will ultimately halt growth is NOT lack of resources, but the dedication of all investable capital to maintaining the existing system. This will leave no capital for expanding the size of the economy. Rising insurance and rebuilding costs are becoming a major destination for capital that would otherwise go towards producing economic growth. This is moving us ever closer to outcome suggested by the Limits to Growth researchers.

By Kurt Cobb

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Climate Change Threatens Outdated Infrastructure
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com