Liberty Steel Wins Dunaferr Acquisition Bid

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.37 -1.05 -1.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.70 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 -1.27 -1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.014 -0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.014 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 595 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 13 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Gasoline Prices Inch Up As Crude Soars

UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

Centrica, the owner of British…

A Mild Winter Could Cut Europe’s Natural Gas Prices In Half

A Mild Winter Could Cut Europe’s Natural Gas Prices In Half

Europe's natural gas prices could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Liberty Steel Wins Dunaferr Acquisition Bid

By Ag Metal Miner - Jul 17, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Via AG Metal Miner

Liberty Steel recently won a bid to take over Hungary’s Dunaferr. According to Hungary’s Ministry of Economic Development, a local court put the integrated flats producer into liquidation in late 2022. Liberty will pay €55 million ($61 million) for the Dunaferr plant, beating out India’s Vulcan Steel, Ukrainian group Metinvest, Swiss-based Trasteel Trading, and local company Trinec Property.

In its July 11th statement, the Ministry stated that Liberty originally submitted its bid on July 7. However, the organization also noted that the “hard work is just beginning. The government is committed to an outstanding green transition for the future of the steel industry.” They also went on to add “The operation of the factory is in need of reorganization. Significant improvements are necessary for the production of higher value-added products, the modern, 21st-century technological change, and the production of green steel.”

Liberty Steel Inherits Significant Steel-Making Capacity

A Budapest municipal court put Dunaferr into liquidation in December 2022. At the time, reports indicated that the steelmaker’s debts exceeded Ft 500 billion ($1.48 billion). The Hungarian government also asked Liberty to supply volumes of coal to Dunaferr in order to keep the coking ovens in operation. Reports noted that the plant also restarted blast furnace No. 2 in February, followed by the cold and hot rolling mills.

Dunaferr has two blast furnaces, which can produce about 1.2 million metric tons per year of pig iron. It also has two 135-ton basic oxygen furnaces to convert that iron into about 1.6 million tons of crude steel. In addition, the site has a twin-stand vertical caster capable of producing 1.7 million metric tons of slab in 230mm gauge and in 860-1550mm widths. Meanwhile, Dunaferr’s hot rolling mill can produce hot rolled coil with a maximum width of 1,540mm and in 1.2-18mm gauges.

Further downstream, Dunaferr can produce cold rolled coil in 0.4-2.5mm gauge and a 550-1,540mm width. Information on the company’s website also noted that the site has a hot-dipped galvanizing line.

Some Analysts Question Liberty’s Overall Stability

One source expressed reservations about Liberty’s acquisition considering the company’s current situation and history. Indeed, Liberty currently faces a number of lawsuits in connection with debts related to financier Greensill’s 2021 collapse. That incident also prompted Liberty to seek a buyer for Belgian flats producers Hayange and Ascoval in 2021.

The source also noted that Dunaferr has suffered from a lack of investment in all areas since 2008. Russia’s VEB.RF, previously known as Vnesheconombank, ended its funding to the previous owner. Industrial Union of Donbass was forced to end their ownership as a result of the financial crisis. The source added that Liberty does not own captive resources, which could complicate the acquisition of needed feedstock for Dunaferr’s hot end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty Steel has an estimated global crude steel capacity of about 15 million metric tons per year based on information from its website. Other assets of the group include an integrated longs and flats producer at Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, and a Romanian integrated flats producer at Galati. The group also has a flats roller in Skopje, North Macedonia, and a plate producer Czestochowa, Poland.

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

SLB Halts Tech And Equipment Supply To Russia

Next Post

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com