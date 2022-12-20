Long Term Outlook For Precious Metals Looks Blurred Despite Strong End Of 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 76.02 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.85 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.73 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.361 -0.490 -8.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 +0.039 +1.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.34 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 +0.039 +1.79%

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.41 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.25 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.57 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 386 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.86 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.14 +1.19 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.58 +1.22 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.13 +0.92 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.53 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.78 +0.92 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.93 +0.92 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.93 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 79.88 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.23 +0.92 +1.35%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Long Term Outlook For Precious Metals Looks Blurred Despite Strong End Of 2022

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Inflation and recession fears have sparked buying in precious metals.
  • Precious metals have outperformed several sectors of the US stock market.
  • The U.S. Dollar dropped in value over the past couple of weeks.
Via AG Metal Miner

The Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) stayed within a sideways range this past month. However, precious metal prices did rise by a modest 1.13%.

As the US dollar dropped in value over recent weeks, precious metal indexes responded accordingly. Month-over-month, gold, platinum, and palladium all saw a brief rally between Nov 3 – 10. However, they soon began to cool off again. Silver reacted similarly, but managed to continue its rally a bit longer than the other three.

Wrapping up 2022, it’s clear that precious metals managed to outperform several sectors of the US stock market. And inflation hindering stock movements and fears of a recession driving up precious metal prices, this is hardly surprising.  

Precious Metal Prices: Silver

While it extended its November rally longer than gold, the silver index began to show similar patterns. Overall, silver displayed robust, upward price action, which helped create new highs. It broke out of previous price ceilings during the summer months, leaving many wondering if it could rise in price percentage as much as gold.

Platinum Month-Over-Month

The platinum index largely mirrored gold month over month. Price action began to break previous highs and form new ones in the short term. However, investors shouldn’t rule out a potential pullback in the future, as an uptrend has yet to be established. As such, the market’s overall direction remains uncertain for the long term.

Gold Forms New Highs

Between October and November, gold prices rose significantly, even to the point of establishing brand-new highs which have held through December thus far. However, like platinum, a pullback cannot be ruled out yet. Indeed, prices often begin to cool after short-term rallies of this nature. The market would need to see higher lows followed by a new high to establish a long-term uptrend of at least six months.

By Jimmy Chiguil and Jennifer Kary

