How Long Will the Gold Rally Last?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 83.02 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.11 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.29 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.787 +0.035 +2.00%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.689 -0.021 -0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.689 -0.021 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 87.52 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.76 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 88.05 +0.44 +0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.20 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 46 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks to Crypto for Oil Sales As Sanctions Return

Researchers Pioneer Eco-Friendly Gold Extraction from Discarded Tech

Researchers Pioneer Eco-Friendly Gold Extraction from Discarded Tech

ETH Zurich researchers have developed…

Peter Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value As ‘Halving’ Event Nears

Peter Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value As ‘Halving’ Event Nears

In a recent interview, Peter…

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

Gold prices continue to rise…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Long Will the Gold Rally Last?

By Metal Miner - Apr 22, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Gold and silver prices surge as investors flock to purchase bullion.
  • Palladium stays within its trading range, while platinum prices do not create new highs.
  • Silver prices experience strong bullish momentum, breaking through 2023 highs.
Gold Bar

Via Metal Miner

Month-on-month, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) rose by 8.25%. However, shortly after April 1, precious metal prices, particularly gold and silver, began surging as investors flocked to purchase as many gold bullions as possible. The reasons for this newfound “gold rush” include inflation hedging, anticipation of interest rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainty. Indeed, these factors continue to send investors flocking to the classic precious metals safe haven. But just how long will the rally last?

Global precious metals MMI, April 2024

Palladium Stays Within Trading Range

Palladium failed to reach price levels when testing previous significant resistance levels, including the highs from December 2023. Although the price did edge slightly higher, it did not break out of range or trend to indicate any strong bullish momentum. And while the current trend is within range, volatility is likely due to continue given ongoing global tensions.

Palladium prices, April 2024

Precious Metal Prices: Platinum

Unlike other precious metals, platinum prices did not create new highs. Although the price experienced bullish momentum at the end of Q1 going into Q2, it did not break through its range and create the significant new highs needed to indicate a reversal. As with other precious metal prices, current global tensions may increase volatility.

Precious metal prices: Platinum

Silver Prices Experience Rally

Silver prices experienced strong bullish momentum in recent monthly price action. Typically, silver volatility increases along with geopolitical tensions. As the price breaks through 2023 highs, a possible test of the February 2021 highs seems likely. As with gold, silver prices continue to form higher lows and highs, indicating a strong uptrend. However, volatility remains a chief concern.

silver prices as of April 2024

Precious Metal Prices: Gold

In recent weeks, gold prices both broke new highs and created a new range. As prices continue to form higher lows due to geopolitical tensions and rising conflict across the globe, market participants may expect a rise in volatility. With prices breaking above 2020 levels amid bullish momentum, a possible continuation to the upside remains likely.

Precious metal prices: gold

ADVERTISEMENT

By the Metal Miner Team 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Peter Schiff Questions Bitcoin’s Value As ‘Halving’ Event Nears
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com