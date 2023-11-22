Get Exclusive Intel
Precious Metals Prices Stagnate Amid Global Uncertainties

By Metal Miner - Nov 22, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Palladium prices experienced a rapid decline and entered a bearish trend.
  • Platinum prices remained relatively stable, showing no clear market direction.
  • Gold prices initially surged but are now caught in a sideways trend, while silver struggles to demonstrate a strong bullish breakout.
Precious Metals

Via Metal Miner

The Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) maintained a sideways trend once again, this time moving up only 2.07%. That said, the overall future for precious metals prices brightened recently. For example, through October, gold increased around $150 per ounce. However, there were several variations in the prices of precious metals between October 1 and November 1. Numerous factors, including macroeconomic conditions, central bank policies, and geopolitical tensions, significantly impacted these variations.

precious metals prices

Palladium Prices

Unlike other precious metals prices, palladium dropped quickly once the conflict in the Middle East began earlier last month. Analysts currently observe palladium prices forming new lower lows while also failing to reverse to the upside. This means the trend is currently bearish and will remain uncertain for any buyers who wish to participate in this market.

palladium precious metals prices

Source: TD Ameritrade

Precious Metals Prices: Platinum

Meanwhile, platinum prices remained generally unaffected by the conflict in the Middle East. Indeed, prices remain sideways, with no real strength to either side. Currently, the overall market direction for this metal remains unclear and uncertain.

platinum prices

Source: TD Ameritrade

Precious Metal Prices: Gold

Although prices jumped rapidly due to the conflict in the Middle East, gold price action seems to be forming a sideways trend as historical resistance levels continue to pressure prices. With prices currently trading below the recently formed high, the overall price trend appears neither bullish nor bearish.

gold prices

Source: TD Ameritrade

Silver Lags Behind Gold

Unlike gold, silver prices have yet to breach prior highs with any significant strength. Although they did manage to break the September 2023 high, prices failed to confirm a bullish breakout. Meanwhile, price action has not continued to the upside. As bearish pressure from historical resistance levels continues to weigh on silver, the index could enter a sideways trend. Ultimately, the overall price direction remains unclear.

silver precious metals prices

Source: TD Ameritrade

By The MetalMiner Team

