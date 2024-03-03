Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.97 +1.71 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 83.55 +1.64 +2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.56 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.835 -0.025 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 121 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.91 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.24 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.90 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 825 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.28 +2.33 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.31 +2.11 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 278 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 7 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 14 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Agrees to Extend Output Cuts Until Mid-Year

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

As for gold, everything is…

Precious Metals: Can Gold Reach a New All-Time High?

Precious Metals: Can Gold Reach a New All-Time High?

During the period from November…

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

Bills introduced in the Oklahoma…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

By ZeroHedge - Mar 03, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Recent data, including the modest fall in headline inflation and low volatility in metals, indicates market complacency regarding the resurgence of inflation.
  • Despite historically high inflation levels in recent years, there is no risk premium built into asset prices to account for potential future inflationary pressures.
  • Rising indicators of activity and inflation in China suggest that the country's contribution to global price pressures may increase, leading to a market repricing and potentially higher volatility in assets like gold and silver.
Join Our Community
Gold Silver

Authored by Simon White, Bloomberg macro strategist,

Inflation is back on the radar this week after yesterday's release of PCE in the US. It showed a modest fall from the prior month in the headline print (but under the surface the picture was more worrying), lending credence to the bigger picture signal of inflation pressures building again. Emblematic of how unpriced assets are for this likelihood, volatility in gold and silver and other metals is near decade lows.

Given how recently inflation was at generational highs, it is remarkable how complacent the market has become that the inflation problem is over. Normally after an inflation shock, there is a risk premium built into prices that persists for many years. It took a long time, and the brutal rate rises of Paul Volcker followed by the delphic utterances of Alan Greenspan, to finally convince the market to bring term premium back to the pre-Great Inflation levels of the 1960s.

Today, the fixing-swaps market foresees that CPI will return towards 2% CPI by the second half of this year. There is no risk premium for inflation built into yields, and money markets have a significant bias towards expecting lower not higher rates.

On top of that, commodity volatility is becalmed. Commodities and other real assets have historically performed well in in inflation regimes, with their volatility rising too. But implied vol in several commodities, especially metals and notably gold and silver, is preternaturally low.

This is not reflective of a market expecting a return of inflation, or indeed pricing much probability of it happening at all. No asset class, in fact, looks ready for an inflation redux.

One of the biggest drivers of US disinflation over the last two years has not been domestic monetary policy, but deflation in China. Yet, very slowly, leading indicators of activity and inflation are beginning to pick up in China as layers of fiscal and monetary stimulus start to bite.

Related: Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

A sign that China will soon be contributing positively to global and US price pressures again -- and cause a repricing in markets -- can be seen in the nascent rise in real narrow money (M1) growth, which has led gold volatility in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com