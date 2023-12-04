Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.59 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.35 -1.05 -1.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.675 -0.139 -4.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.141 +0.020 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 31 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.141 +0.020 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 734 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.59 -2.41 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 188 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 49.07 -1.89 -3.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.22 -1.89 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.47 -1.89 -2.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 64.97 -1.89 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 61.67 -1.89 -2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.27 -1.89 -2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 59.82 -1.89 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.65 -1.96 -2.49%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 64.30 -1.89 -2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.13 -2.03 -2.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.15 -3.34 -4.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 -1.89 -2.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.25 -1.75 -2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours e-cars not selling
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

British Merchant Ship Sustains Damage In Houthi Attack

How Do U.S. Debt And Gold Prices Relate?

How Do U.S. Debt And Gold Prices Relate?

A new infographic from Visual…

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Central Banks Add Gold Amid Economic Uncertainty

Eight central banks increased their…

Gold Nears $2,000 Amid Global Tensions

Gold Nears $2,000 Amid Global Tensions

Gold prices are approaching the…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Drops After Spiking To Record High of $2,130

By ZeroHedge - Dec 04, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Gold has exploded as much as $60, spiking to a new all-time high of $2,135.
  • Bitcoin and the entire crypto sector followed gold closely, spiking above $40,000 for the first time since May 2022.
  • Tony Sycamore of IG Australia: "Bitcoin continues to be supported by optimism around SEC approval for an ETF and Fed rate cuts in 2024,”.
Join Our Community
Gold

On Friday, shortly after Powell failed to hammer the hawkish case in his "fireside" chat with stocks eager to take out 2023 highs, we said that Powell has a big problem on his hands not so much because if the market was indeed correct about imminent easing that only assures that inflation will come back with a vengeance and Powell would indeed be the "second coming" of a former Fed Chair - only Burns not Vlcker  - but because the kneejerk surge higher in gold (and digital gold) meant that the once again deathwatch for the dollar - and fiat in general - had resumed.

Well, with futures having opened for trading on Sunday night, what we joked about on Friday, namely that Powell - having seemingly once again lost control of the hawkish narrative - may be leaking emergency rate hikes though Nick Timiraos on Dec 12, ahead of the December FOMC (now that the Fed is in blackout mode)...

... is all too real because suddenly everything that is non printable is soaring, starting with gold, which has exploded as much as $60, spiking to a new all time high of $2,135...

... while bitcoin, and the entire crypto sector following closely, spiking above $40,000 for the first time since May 2022.

The bitcoin move was to be expected after what we reported yesterday, namely that cryptos had just seen their largest inflows in two years... and Friday's comments by Powell only guaranteed even more capital would flow into the largely illiquid asset class.

"Bitcoin continues to be supported by optimism around SEC approval for an ETF and Fed rate cuts in 2024,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, wrote in a note. Technical chart patterns point to $42,330 as the next level to watch for, he added.

As for gold, everything is suddenly going in its favor, and not only the violent resumption of the Israel-Hamas war (which now includes attacks on US warships in the Gulf)...

... as well as the relentless buying out of China which we discussed last week in "Behind The Mysterious Explosion In Gold Prices: China's "Massive Accumulation Of Gold" which noted the staggering divergence between Shanghai and London gold prices, a clear proxy for outsized demand for physical gold on the mainland...

ADVERTISEMENT

... but also years of market reflexes which prompt algos to buy gold any time the Fed is set to ease, something which markets assigned 80% odds on Friday could happen as soon as March.

And so, going back to square one, Powell is once again boxed in: either he pushes back on the market's sudden dovish euphoria which could well send dollar sparling lower, and in turn send commodities exploding higher guaranteeing that all the worst aspects of Burns Fed make a triumphant return, or he does nothing, and we see gold go parabolic.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Precious Metals Prices Stagnate Amid Global Uncertainties
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com