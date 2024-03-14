Gold Prices Soar Past $2,150 After Bullish Rally

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.10 +1.38 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.21 +1.18 +1.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 85.53 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.747 +0.089 +5.37%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.696 +0.035 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 132 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.696 +0.035 +1.30%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.51 +1.03 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.67 +0.06 +0.07%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.47 +2.11 +3.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.72 +2.66 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.32 +2.16 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 80.77 +2.76 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.97 +2.16 +3.05%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.95 +2.16 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.05 +2.16 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.25 +3.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

All Charts
Gold Prices Soar Past $2,150 After Bullish Rally

By Metal Miner - Mar 14, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Gold prices surged in March, reaching new highs above $2,150.
  • Other precious metals like palladium, platinum, and silver also saw bullish momentum.
  • Analysts advise caution despite the rally, highlighting potential volatility.
Gold Rally

Via Metal Miner

Once again, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) failed to exhibit strong bearish or bullish pressure. The index remained sideways throughout February, budging down a mere 0.65%. Despite this, some bullish pressure did seep into precious metal prices at the beginning of March, when numerous precious metals began to rally. Gold prices, in particular, shot up, likely due to the weakening of the DXY (U.S. dollar index).

At this time, precious metal investors should remain cautious about purchasing precious metals, as these rallies could cool down.

Global Precious Metals MMI March 2024

Precious Metal Prices: Palladium

Palladium markets experienced more bullish momentum. However, prices have not formed a higher high in the short term. Over the past month, palladium prices shifted to more bullish pressure and formed a higher low, driving current prices above their Q1 highs to over $1,000/oz.

precious metal prices: palladium

Platinum Prices on the Rise

Like other precious metals, platinum markets rose more over the past month as bullish momentum pushed prices out of their short term range.

Related: Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

That said, prices would need to continue with bullish strength to indicate a bullish outlook as markets are still within a long term sideways trend.

Precious Metal Prices: Platinum

Precious Metal Prices: Silver

Silver markets appeared to shift bullish this month as new highs formed. After reaching a higher low, the trend for silver markets continued up toward the $25/oz level.

Related: The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

However, though bullish momentum continues to drive prices into an uptrend, volatility will remain.

silver prices

Gold Prices Rally

Gold prices previously appeared to trade within a range after peaking in late 2023. This month, prices reached new highs, ultimately surpassing $2,150/oz. This shifted the overall market bullish once again. Indeed, gold continues to create newer highs, driving prices into a continuation to the upside. However, as prices remain at historically elevated levels, volatility is to be expected.

Gold prices and gold rally

Source: TD

By the MetalMiner Team

